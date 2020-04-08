How To Reactivate Instagram Account After You Have Disabled It?

While Instagram can certainly be addictive and fun, a number of users choose to deactivate their accounts at some point in order to take a much-needed break from the social media platform. However, if you decide that you are ready to reactivate your Instagram account and come back on the platform, the service supports immediate reactivation which would only take a few simple steps.

How to reactivate Instagram account?

If you have temporarily disabled your account less than a day ago and wish to revive it, these steps may not work right now as Instagram generally takes a few hours to complete the initial deactivation process. Therefore, it is suggested that you wait for at least a day. However, if the account has been deactivated for more than 24 hours, you should be able to reactivate it without any problems.

Step 1: Launch the Instagram app on your device.

Step 2: On the login screen, enter your Instagram credentials associated with the account you wish to reactivate.

Step 3: Tap ‘Login’ and you’re done. This should restore your Instagram account.

Once you hit the login button, Instagram may take you to go through the on-screen instructions. Depending on how long your Instagram handle had been inactive, you may be prompted to accept the updated Terms of Use of the company or verify and update your phone number before taking you to the account.

Make sure that you have only deactivated your Instagram account and not deleted it, as it is not possible to reactivate or restore a deleted Instagram profile.

Why you should disable your Instagram account instead of deleting it

Whenever you decide to take a break from Instagram, it is best that you temporarily disable it rather than deleting it altogether. This is because, unlike deleting an account, you will still be able to retain all your pictures, likes and comments, conversations and other private data within the app.

Your Instagram profile will also stay hidden to search queries as long as it is deactivated and hence, it won’t be visible to other users. Your Instagram data will only disappear when you permanently delete the account.

Image credits: Instagram