WhatsApp Dark Theme Launched On WhatsApp Beta IOS; Know How To Enable The Feature

The dark mode has been one of the most popular among several applications and platforms. The good news is WhatsApp has announced that the company is finally rolling out the dark theme for the iOS beta users after releasing the dark theme for 2.20.13 Android beta update.

WhatsApp has also released a statement expressing their excitement to bring the dark theme feature to iOS. It said that the team had been waiting to make it happen for a long time. The company started to work on the dark theme with the official 2.18.100 update that came out two years ago on October 22, 2018.

In the statement, the company also stated that they have finally released the dark theme feature which is an improved version of the one that WhatsApp had been previously working on, with no battery drain. It also supports the official iOS 13 APIs and also respects the Apple guidelines, just like Instagram.

Also Read | Microsoft All In One App: The Pros, The Cons, And Everything Else You Need To Know

How to enable the WhatsApp dark theme feature on iPhone?

To enable the dark mode feature on your iPhone device, you will need to update your WhatsApp to the 2.20.30.25 beta version using TestFlight. WhatsApp Business beta for iOS 2.20.30.16 already supports the dark theme. After updating WhatsApp to the beta version, you will have to open the app and wait until a connection is established and kill WhatsApp.

Now open WhatsApp again and you shall be able to use the dark theme. WhatsApp for iOS has a Dark Splash Screen and comes with a redesigned app logo. However, it is essential that users update to the beta version of the software as WhatsApp Messenger and Business 2.20.20 App Store iOS releases will not receive the feature remotely. The company will release the dark theme for stable versions later on.

Also Read | Jio Plans For Every Budget: A Comparison Of Rs 249, Rs 444 And Rs 599 Plans

Can’t enable WhatsApp dark theme?

For those users who have already updated to the latest beta version released by WhatsApp and are still unable to find the feature, you may back up all your chat data and reinstall the application if you do not wish to wait further. This is because every time one reinstalls WhatsApp, the phone downloads and installs the latest updated configurations from the company’s server, enabling users to access the feature.

However, if the feature is still not enabled post reinstalling the application, unfortunately, the only option would be to wait for the next update to arrive and the feature will be automatically enabled for every user as WhatsApp starts expanding the test.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 9 rumoured for April 3 release following a Special Event on March 31

Also Read | How To Download Free Fire On Jio Phone & What Are The Effective Ways To Reduce The Lags?

Image credits | Instagram | WhatsApp