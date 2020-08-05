Google Play Music To Shut Down, YouTube Music To Take Over As Default Android Music Player

Tech giant Google has officially announced to shut down Google Play Music in favour of YouTube music. As per the reports, the music streaming platform will no longer be available for users in New Zealand and South Africa from September 2020 and in other global markets from October 2020.

According to the reports, the tech giant has decided to end support for Google Play Music (starting from Android 10) and replace the service with YouTube music as the default music player on Android smartphones.

Reminder 🗣 make sure you transfer your audio library and playlists to @YouTubeMusic - it takes just 3 simple steps. Your new home for music is here → https://t.co/pKQgJgzqjp pic.twitter.com/bypje0WrRn — Google Play Music (@GooglePlayMusic) August 4, 2020

Earlier in May, Google came up with a transfer tool to help support its users transfer their Google Play Music library to YouTube music. It hinted the fact that the tech company would soon end support for its older music streaming service.

According to the reports, Google has said that starting from late August, users will not be able to pre-order music or upload/download music from the Google Play Music application. If a user is interested to stay with Google's new offering, one can use the transfer tool to port all the existing data.

Google said on its blog: "From Beyonce’s Livestream at Coachella to landmark videos like Despacito, New Rules and This Is America, more than 1 billion music fans come to YouTube each month to be part of music culture and discover new music. It’s also where over 2 million artists come to share their voices and art with the world. YouTube is where artists and fans connect: creating and discovering a world of music."

