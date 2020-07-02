54 Out Of 59 Chinese Apps Taken Down From Google Play Store After India's Ban; List Here

Quick links:
After India banned 59 Chinese-linked apps, including the hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser on Monday, a majority of them have been removed from the Google Play store. TikTok was amongst the first mobile apps that vanished from the Google Play Store after the ban. Soon after, popular apps like SHAREit, UC Browser, Shein, Club Factory among others were taken down.
Republic World on Thursday checked about the availability of these apps on the Play Store and found that apps like Weibo, ES File Explorer, Viva Video (Lite version), Likee (Lite version), YouCam Makeup, QQ are still available and can be downloaded. However, it is unclear whether the available apps provide full services at the back-end, or via subsidiary applications or extensions.
1. TikTok- Unavailable
2. SHAREit- Unavailable
3. Kwai- Unavailable
4. UC Browser- Unavailable
5. Baidu map- Unavailable
6. Shein- Unavailable
7. Clash of Kings- Unavailable
8. DU battery saver- Unavailable
9. Helo- Unavailable
10. Likee- Unavailable (Lite version still available)
11. YouCam makeup- Available
12. Mi Community- Unavailable
13. CM Browers- Unavailable
14. Virus Cleaner- Available
15. APUS Browser- Unavailable
16. ROMWE- Unavailable
17. Club Factory- Unavailable
18. Newsdog- Unavailable
19. Beutry Plus- Unavailable
20. WeChat- Unavailable
21. UC News- Unavailable
22. QQ Mail- Unavailable
23. Weibo- Available
24. Xender- Unavailable
25. QQ Music- Unavailable
26. QQ Newsfeed- Unavailable
27. Bigo Live- Unavailable (Lite version available)
28. SelfieCity- Unavailable
29. Mail Master- Unavailable
30. Parallel Space- Unavailable
31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi- Unavailable
32. WeSync- Unavailable
33. ES File Explorer- Unavailable
34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc- Unavailable (Lite version available)
35. Meitu- Unavailable
36. Vigo Video- Unavailable
37. New Video Status- Unavailable
38. DU Recorder- Unavailable
39. Vault- Hide- Unavailable
40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio- Unavailable
41. DU Cleaner- Unavailable
42. DU Browser- Unavailable
43. Hago Play With New Friends- Unavailable
44. Cam Scanner- Unavailable (Licence available)
45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile- Unavailable
46. Wonder Camera- Unavailable
47. Photo Wonder- Unavailable
48. QQ Player- Unavailable
49. We Meet- Unavailable
50. Sweet Selfie- Unavailable
51. Baidu Translate- Unavailable
52. Vmate- Unavailable
53. QQ International- Unavailable
54. QQ Security Center- Unavailable
55. QQ Launcher- Unavailable
56. U Video- Unavailable
57. V fly Status Video- Unavailable
58. Mobile Legends- Unavailable
59. DU Privacy- Unavailable
The Information Technology Ministry in a statement said it has received many complaints from various sources, including several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for "stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorised manner to servers which have locations outside India".
"The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures," the statement said.
