54 Out Of 59 Chinese Apps Taken Down From Google Play Store After India's Ban; List Here

After India banned 59 Chinese-linked apps, including the hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser on Monday, a majority of them have been removed from the Google Play store. TikTok was amongst the first mobile apps that vanished from the Google Play Store after the ban. Soon after, popular apps like SHAREit, UC Browser, Shein, Club Factory among others were taken down.

Republic World on Thursday checked about the availability of these apps on the Play Store and found that apps like Weibo, ES File Explorer, Viva Video (Lite version), Likee (Lite version), YouCam Makeup, QQ are still available and can be downloaded. However, it is unclear whether the available apps provide full services at the back-end, or via subsidiary applications or extensions.

Check the availability of the apps here:

1. TikTok- Unavailable

2. SHAREit- Unavailable

3. Kwai- Unavailable

4. UC Browser- Unavailable

5. Baidu map- Unavailable

6. Shein- Unavailable

7. Clash of Kings- Unavailable

8. DU battery saver- Unavailable

9. Helo- Unavailable

10. Likee- Unavailable (Lite version still available)

11. YouCam makeup- Available

12. Mi Community- Unavailable

13. CM Browers- Unavailable

14. Virus Cleaner- Available

15. APUS Browser- Unavailable

16. ROMWE- Unavailable

17. Club Factory- Unavailable

18. Newsdog- Unavailable

19. Beutry Plus- Unavailable

20. WeChat- Unavailable

21. UC News- Unavailable

22. QQ Mail- Unavailable

23. Weibo- Available

24. Xender- Unavailable

25. QQ Music- Unavailable

26. QQ Newsfeed- Unavailable

27. Bigo Live- Unavailable (Lite version available)

28. SelfieCity- Unavailable

29. Mail Master- Unavailable

30. Parallel Space- Unavailable

31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi- Unavailable

32. WeSync- Unavailable

33. ES File Explorer- Unavailable

34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc- Unavailable (Lite version available)

35. Meitu- Unavailable

36. Vigo Video- Unavailable

37. New Video Status- Unavailable

38. DU Recorder- Unavailable

39. Vault- Hide- Unavailable

40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio- Unavailable

41. DU Cleaner- Unavailable

42. DU Browser- Unavailable

43. Hago Play With New Friends- Unavailable

44. Cam Scanner- Unavailable (Licence available)

45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile- Unavailable

46. Wonder Camera- Unavailable

47. Photo Wonder- Unavailable

48. QQ Player- Unavailable

49. We Meet- Unavailable

50. Sweet Selfie- Unavailable

51. Baidu Translate- Unavailable

52. Vmate- Unavailable

53. QQ International- Unavailable

54. QQ Security Center- Unavailable

55. QQ Launcher- Unavailable

56. U Video- Unavailable

57. V fly Status Video- Unavailable

58. Mobile Legends- Unavailable

59. DU Privacy- Unavailable

'Immediate concern which requires emergency measures'

The Information Technology Ministry in a statement said it has received many complaints from various sources, including several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for "stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorised manner to servers which have locations outside India".

"The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures," the statement said.

