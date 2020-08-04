Google Sends Meet Link On Zoom Invites Through Gmail, Netizens Express Frustration

As most companies have opted to work remotely amid the coronavirus outbreak and thus increased the importance of video calls, Google is sending Google Meet invites if an individual sends a Zoom invite through Gmail. Amid growing competition between two similar apps that allow users to conduct video conferences, MSPoweruser reported that certain recipients of invitations to a Zoom virtual conference have spotted an additional link in the email that allows them to join the same meeting through Meet.

In the particular instance raised by the media reports, the Meet link has been spotted in Zoom invites sent through Gmail using Windows 10 Mail client. As per the image shared by the media outlet, it appears that only the receiver of the mails is able to see the Meet link while the sender may not be aware of the same. This comes especially amid the time when video conferencing apps are witnessing a tremendous amount of growth while people and companies are adapting to the ‘new style’ of working remotely. A recent report by Gartner has also projected end-user spending on cloud-based web conferencing services to grow 24.3 per cent in 2020.

Users express 'frustration' on the issue

Google has been attempting to reach the popularity attained by its competition Zoom, that has also recorded a drastic increase in its user base with nationwide stay-at-home orders due to COVID-19 pandemic. Zoom had reported an overwhelming spike in its user base that was at 10 million users in December 2019 to 200 million daily users in March. While Zoom is dominating the video conferencing feature, Google is the biggest webmail provider. However, many users are now calling for greater scrutiny of Google’s “tactics”. Some even expressed their 'frustration' on joining the 'wrong' meet on invitations through Google calendar.

Millions of users going out of their way to remove the Google Meet default link in Calendar invites must make Zoom so happy. — Pukar C. Hamal 🏔🗽🌉 (@pchamal) August 3, 2020

So, we record @MostlyAv on Zoom. Gerry needed a calendar system so he went with @Google. When I went to the invite, I saw EXACTLY what you’re talking about. At the top is the Google Meet link! WTH?! Intentional obfuscation. No way to delete it! 😡 Shame on @Google pic.twitter.com/05srl7N2Ad — 𝙼𝚒𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎 𝙻𝚘𝚛𝚎𝚝 #StayAlive 😷 (@vacajun) May 22, 2020

Them: We in the Google Meet



Me: Hey, I'm in the Zoom



Them: There was a Google Meet link in the invite...



Me after the 100th time this week: pic.twitter.com/4wKIIU3Jov — John Ryu (@john_ryu) May 13, 2020

Yet Another Meeting Where There's a Google Meet Link and a Zoom Link on the Calendar Invite.#YAMWTGML pic.twitter.com/Bsd8A0MwLK — ๓คՇՇɦﻉฝ ѻɭٱρɦคกՇ (@matto) July 14, 2020

This Google Meet thing is *such* an unbelievable dark patter: it appends a Meet link on an event that previously includes a Zoom as soon as you add your first attendee, when your eyes are focused on a different screen area. Practically imperceptible on 2nd screenshot. So bad! pic.twitter.com/m7JLHBfM98 — Ana Milicevic (@aexm) May 18, 2020

