Google Launches RCS Chat Worldwide In An Attempt To Take On Apples IMessages, Whatsapp

On November 21, Google launched a new chat feature on its SMS initiative RCS (Rich Communications Services) for users worldwide to enhance the standard messaging experience. As many as 27 carriers and device manufacturers introduced the upgrade to RCS after Google shared the latest update on its communication app. Google’s messaging will allow users to share high-resolution photos, receipts, and end to end encryptions in the future apart from already available features such as video calling and Smart Reply to outdo spams.

In an attempt to beat Apple’s iMessage and Facebook’s WhatsApp that function on over-the-top (OTT) services, Google introduced the advanced chat feature on RCS replacing the traditional messaging system that doesn’t need a ‘separate account’. RCS will function across all networks, phones, laptops, and operating systems globally. “We’ve completed our global rollout of chat features to make this modern messaging experience universal and interconnected for everyone on Android,” Google said in a statement. “Now anyone using Messages around the world has access to modern chat features either from their carrier or directly from Google,” it added.

To introduce 'End-to-end encryption'

Further, the search engine informed that the newly introduced chat feature upgrade on its SMS text messaging will enable the account holders to send and receive better quality photos and videos, chat with friends and family over Wi-Fi or data, share reactions, and enjoy more dynamic and engaging group chats. Google said in a blog post that the new feature is aimed at providing its users a universally interconnected experience.

The company informed that it is working on End-to-end encryption technology and has rolled out the beta testers beginning this month to safeguard the privacy of the users while on chats conversation. “Your eligible conversations will automatically upgrade to be end-to-end encrypted,” Google said, adding, the feature will activate when both users have Messages installed and the chat features on. “We’re excited to share these updates and continue to improve the Messages experience around the world,” the company said.

