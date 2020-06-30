S Gurumurthy Makes Big Statement About Modi Government As India Bans 59 Chinese Apps

Causing a major blow to China’s Digital Silk Route ambitions, the Government of India banned 59 Chinese Apps including TikTok and UC Browser. Among the first to react on this development was RSS ideologue and Tughlaq editor S Gurumurthy who congratulated the BJP government on the decision, stating ‘Only this government could have done this!’

In a massive development, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday banned 59 Chinese applications. The Centre has stated that it has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of these apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers that have locations outside India. Hence, in a move to protect the sovereignty of Indian Cyberspace and to ensure the interests of crores of Indian mobile users. This move comes amid the ongoing India-China standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Anti-China sentiment across India

After 20 soldiers were martyred at the LAC, several groups across the nation have protested against the sale of Chinese goods. Moreover, the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL)- a PSU under the aegis of the Ministry of Railways has terminated a Chinese company’s contract. The BCCI too has called a council meeting to rethink its sponsorship from Chinese companies. Centre too has taken several steps to decrease Chinese imports to make India more self-reliant. Apart from these, recently several Indian companies with Chinese funding have faced the ire of the public as 'ban Chinese goods' sentiment grows stronger.

