TikTok Ban: Memes Flood Twitter, Netizens Say 'Mazaa Aa Gaya'

In a massive development, the Home Ministry, on June 29, banned 59 Chinese apps including the video-sharing app TikTok. According to reports, the decision was taken after Centre revealed that it received many complaints from various sources about the misuse of these apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India. However, the decision left not only TikTokers but also Twitterati in a ‘deep state of shock’.

Soon after the news broke out, Twitter was flooded with people dishing out rib-tickling memes and jokes about TikTokers and how their life would change after this. While the decision left many ‘TikTok celebrities’ unhappy, others used the opportunity to showcase their support for the government's decision by taking a jibe not only on the app’s users but also on China.

'Ban karo isko'

One user asserted that TikTok celebrities would now ‘Hijack’ Instagram and Youtube. While another reimagined a scene from Ghajini and said that China would now lose all its memory. Yet another user picked a scene from comedy flick Partner and wrote, ‘Itni Khushi mujhe kabhi nahi hui’ in a typical Govinda style.

Govt ban 59 apps of chine including UC browser , Tik Tok etc#banchineseapp

Tiktokers after knowing that : pic.twitter.com/Sj5PyHz1az — Anand Singhaniya (@memer_anand) June 29, 2020

China Government after Tiktok ban in India- pic.twitter.com/oijfisiHeW — Mannat (@mannat_deep) June 29, 2020

when government ban #TikTok but not PUBG .

Le Tiktokers - pic.twitter.com/vScoQogGxt — Ayush Tiwari (@tayush72) June 29, 2020

#tiktokban

TikTok is Banned By Indian Govt.

Le Me and My Bois - pic.twitter.com/2MMI9B0h0q — अनुrag 🍒 (@believer_things) June 29, 2020

#tiktokban

All tiktokers of india on their way to Twitter and Instagram 😂 pic.twitter.com/0Las7mILff — Zain Ansari (@zaynanxari) June 29, 2020

After #tiktokban, Tik Tok celebs be like pic.twitter.com/GBYKOQ2Bix — Iron Mann (@Humor_Donor) June 29, 2020

As per google trends, the search interest on TikTok ban memes saw a major uptick soon after the news broke out. Delhi residents topped the chart of people who 'googled' the memes. They were followed by residents from Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Google analysis also showed that the search piqued at 11 pm local time on June 29.

