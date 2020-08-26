Hinge App Not Working Issues Logged Out Users; It Says 'We Hear You'

Unlike other social media sites like Instagram, Facebook and more, dating apps like Hinge have enabled a user to find others who are looking to meet new people, go on a date and are open for a good conversation. However, Hinge app is having some major connectivity problems from the past few hours. Many users have reported the issue and have complained about Hinge app not working on various social media sites.

Hinge app down says "too many login attempts"

Hinge app not working issues have made many users upset as they have been logged out of their account and now they are unable to log in. Users find it quite disturbing as they use this dating application to find a good date for themselves. Many users expressed their disappointments by writing on Twitter, the Hinge app down problem this time is related to profile login.

Also Read | New Nintendo Switch console to roll out next year with incredible upgrades

I didnt think @hinge would ever do me this dirty but after talking to my potential future husband last night I find my app not working today 😭 — victoria marlowe (@Vmmarlowee) August 25, 2020

According to DownDetector, Hinge app not working issues first started 7 hours ago as of writing this article. Many users reported that the app shows "too many login attempts" after logged them out of the application. DownDetector also shows that 89% issues with Hinge app not working is related to "unable to log-in" and 9% is about the app crashing. The Hinge app had similar problems on August 20 and it was resolved quickly after the issues came in the organisation's notice.

Also Read | SpaceX's SN6 Starship prototype static fire test successful; Read

Apart from this, the Hinge App official Twitter account has acknowledged the "Hinge app logged me out" and other issues. The team expressed their apologies by writing, "We apologize if you're experiencing technical issues." The organisation also mentioned that its team has started fixing the problem. It also thanked all the users for keeping patience with them.

Also Read | Nokia 5.3 & Nokia C3 launched in India with Stock Android 10; know price, specs & more

We apologize if you're experiencing technical issues. We hear you and our team is on it. Thank you for being patient 🖤 — Hinge (@hinge) August 26, 2020

Users of this dating app are scared and are wondering if they will lose their matches in the app. The emotion can be understood because the app crash is related to the profile log in which may or may not result in the restoration of the data. However, a similar problem occurred on August 20 and it was fixed without any data loss.

I’m just hoping my matches are still there when you fix the issues @hinge, I was actually talking to a super nice guy for once and we were just about to exchange numbers! — Whitney Goldstein (@WhitneyDecaf610) August 26, 2020

Also Read | NASA reveals an asteroid will be nearing Earth right before the US elections