Nokia 5.3 & Nokia C3 Launched In India With Stock Android 10; Know Price, Specs & More

Nokia has finally launched its new smartphones edition after 8 months of its previous launch. The new smartphones released in India are the brand new Nokia 5.3 and Nokia C3 Android phones. The Finnish company revealed that the phones will come with a stock Android experience.

Nokia 5.3 specifications

RAM: 4 GB and 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM

Operating System: Android 10

Processor: Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC

Rear Camera: 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera: 8 MP

Battery: 4000mAh battery

Display: HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display

Touch Screen: Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size: 6.55-inch

Aspect Ratio: 20:9 aspect ratio

DUAL SIM Size: Nano

Network: 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available

Internal Memory: 64 GB in India

Expandable Memory: 512 GB

Nokia C3 specifications

RAM: 3 GB RAM

Operating System: Android 10

Processor: Octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC

Rear Camera: 8 MP

Front Camera: 5 MP

Battery: 3,040mAh removable battery

Display: HD+ IPS display

Touch Screen: Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size: 5.99-inch

SIM Size: SIM1: Nano

Network: 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available

Colours: Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze

Internal Memory: 16 GB and 32 GB in India

Expandable Memory: 128 GB

Nokia 5.3 Price

The Nokia 5.3 smartphone will now be available for pre-order from today i.e. August 25 and the purchase will start from September 1, 2020. The Nokia 5.3 price in India for the base 4GB + 64GB storage variant is Rs. 13,999 while the 6GB + 64GB storage option comes at Rs. 15,499. The phone is available in three colour options which are Cyan, Sand, and Charcoal colour options.

Nokia C3 Price

Nokia C3 will be available in Cyan and Sand colour options and it also provides a buyer with a one-year replacement guarantee. The Nokia C3 is priced at Rs. 7,499 for the 2GB + 16GB storage variant whereas the 3GB + 32GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 8,999. The phone will be available for purchase starting September 17, with its pre-orders going live through the Nokia site from September 10.

All Images ~ Nokia.com

