Last Updated:

Nokia 5.3 & Nokia C3 Launched In India With Stock Android 10; Know Price, Specs & More

Nokia 5.3 and Nokia C3 were recently launched in the Indian market. Here are details about the smartphones' features, price, specifications & more. Read ahead.

Written By
Yash Tripathi
nokia 5.3

Nokia has finally launched its new smartphones edition after 8 months of its previous launch. The new smartphones released in India are the brand new Nokia 5.3 and Nokia C3 Android phones. The Finnish company revealed that the phones will come with a stock Android experience.

Nokia 5.3 specifications

nokia 5.3 nokia 5.3 price android 10 nokia 5.3 nokia 5.3 price android 10 nokia 5.3 nokia 5.3 price android 10 nokia 5.3 nokia 5.3 price android 10
  • RAM: 4 GB and 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM
  • Operating System: Android 10
  • Processor: Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
  • Rear Camera: 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Front Camera: 8 MP
  • Battery: 4000mAh battery
  • Display: HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display
  • Touch Screen: Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Screen Size: 6.55-inch 
  • Aspect Ratio: 20:9 aspect ratio
  • DUAL SIM Size: Nano
  • Network: 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available
  • Internal Memory: 64 GB in India
  • Expandable Memory: 512 GB

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Announced: Details About Specs, Price & Release Date

Nokia C3 specifications

nokia c3 nokia c3 price android 10 nokia c3 nokia c3 price android 10 nokia c3 nokia c3 price android 10 nokia c3 nokia c3 price android 10
  • RAM: 3 GB RAM
  • Operating System: Android 10
  • Processor: Octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC
  • Rear Camera: 8 MP
  • Front Camera: 5 MP
  • Battery: 3,040mAh removable battery
  • Display: HD+ IPS display
  • Touch Screen: Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Screen Size: 5.99-inch 
  • SIM Size: SIM1: Nano
  • Network: 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available
  • Colours: Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze
  • Internal Memory: 16 GB and 32 GB in India
  • Expandable Memory: 128 GB

Also Read | 7 Best phones under 20000: Get the list of top smartphones in this price-range

Nokia 5.3 Price

The Nokia 5.3 smartphone will now be available for pre-order from today i.e. August 25 and the purchase will start from September 1, 2020. The Nokia 5.3 price in India for the base 4GB + 64GB storage variant is Rs. 13,999 while the 6GB + 64GB storage option comes at Rs. 15,499. The phone is available in three colour options which are Cyan, Sand, and Charcoal colour options.

Also Read | iPhone 12 series to have 4 models launching in 2 phases: Reports

Nokia C3 Price

Nokia C3 will be available in Cyan and Sand colour options and it also provides a buyer with a one-year replacement guarantee. The Nokia C3 is priced at Rs. 7,499 for the 2GB + 16GB storage variant whereas the 3GB + 32GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 8,999. The phone will be available for purchase starting September 17, with its pre-orders going live through the Nokia site from September 10.

All Images ~ Nokia.com

Also Read | Google Pixel 4a Pre-order To Start Soon In US: Know Specs, Price & More

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND