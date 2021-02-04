Hive Social App not Working Issues: How To Fix It? Know Details

Launched in October 2019, Hive has been trending a lot in recent times. The newfound popularity hit overnight as the app is a whole package of impeccability reminding us of the old times when the social media industry was new. The app can be called a mixture of some great features of every social application out there, especially Twitter and Instagram. It allows you to post text, photos, or videos and add your favourite background song to your profile. However, as soon as the app started trending all over, many users started reporting about Hive Social app not working. If you have been facing similar issues, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to fix Hive Social app not working issues?

So, before you start addressing the Hive Social app not working problems, you must first check if the problem is with the main server of the app, or is it internal from your device. If the problem is with the server, then you will have to wait until the organisation fixes it. On the other hand, if the issue is with your device, you can use the below-mentioned hacks to solve the problem.

Fully close the Hive Social app - Start by fully exiting the Hive Social app (and all other apps or programs running in the background), then try opening it again.

Start by fully exiting the Hive Social app (and all other apps or programs running in the background), then try opening it again. Check for the app and system updates - To check for the Hive Social app updates, visit your device’s app store. To check for system updates, visit your device’s settings menu.

To check for the Hive Social app updates, visit your device’s app store. To check for system updates, visit your device’s settings menu. Clear cache and data - You can typically clear cache/data via your device’s settings menu. This step removes temporary files to help free up needed space.

You can typically clear cache/data via your device’s settings menu. This step removes temporary files to help free up needed space. Uninstall/ Reinstall the Hive Social app - On select devices, you can uninstall and reinstall the Hive Social app to help alleviate any issues.

On select devices, you can uninstall and reinstall the Hive Social app to help alleviate any issues. Restart your device - Restarting your device will help you refresh the entire device which will stop all the unnecessary apps running in the background that might be affecting the performance of the other applications. Also, it reconnects the internet connection.

