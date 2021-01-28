How Long Does IOS 14.4 Update Take And What To Do If IOS 14.4 Is Stuck On Preparing Update

Apple has rolled out its latest update for the iPhone users who can now start using the iOS 14.4 download update. However, the update time is varying for different users, depending on which software they are currently working on. This has led to a number of users searching for how long does the iOS 14.4 update take to download. Here is information about the same, read on.

How long does iOS 14.4 update take?

The latest iOS update has quite a lot of changes with a number of new features and several bug fixes. For the users currently working on iOS 14.3, the smallest download size will be available as the number of changes and upgrades will be minimum. The download size would be around 400 MB for devices currently running iOS 14.3. For an older version, like iOS 13, the upgrade is most likely to be around 2GB or heavier.

Talking about how long will the upgrade take, it depends on how fast is the WiFi connection a user is on and how prepared is the device for the move.

From sync to backup and transfer and iOS 14.4 download to iOS 14.4 installations, the minimum time for the download is 10 minutes and it can take up to 60 minutes.

iOS 14.4 security update: Apple has launched Kernel and WebKit for iOS 14.4 update.

iOS 14.4 stuck on preparing update:

On your phone, open the settings apps.

Check the WiFi connection and turn it on. Make sure the Wifi connection you have selected is a strong connection.

If the problem still occurs, then check for the apps running in the background.

Close all the apps running in the background.

If the problem persists despite doing the above two things, then try to reboot your phone. You can also do that by turning on the airplane mode on your iPhone.

Another thing that an iPhone user can do to fix the problem is to check their VPN connection.

In the settings app, go to the VPN tab and see if the VPN is connected. If the VPN is connected, then you must disconnect it.

Another important thing one can do to if 'iOS 14.4 preparing update' is stuck, is to disable low battery mode.

For that, open settings app, open battery mode tab and see if the iPhone is enabled in low power mode. If yes, turn it off and try again.

