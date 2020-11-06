How To Activate Disappearing Messages In WhatsApp? A Step-by-step Guide

WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature where users can send a message that disappears after seven days of sending it. It can be enabled by either user in a particular chat. The feature is also available for group chats. However, in the case of groups, the disappearing messages feature can only be enabled or disabled by any of the group admins. So, let us take a look at how to activate disappearing messages in WhatsApp.

How to activate disappearing messages in WhatsApp?

Users can activate the disappearing messages for any individual chat. Once you enable the feature, the messages that you send in that particular chat will automatically disappear after seven days. Here's how to activate WhatsApp disappearing messages:

Step 1: Launch WhatsApp on your device

Step 2: Tap a chat

Step 3: Tap the contact or a group name

Step 4: You should see a new option title 'Disappearing messages'. Click on it.

Step 5: When prompted, click on 'Continue' and tap 'On'.

How to disable disappearing messages in WhatsApp?

Once you have enabled the disappearing message for a user, you can disable them at any time. After disabling the feature, the messages that you send in a chat will no longer disappear. Here's how to disable WhatsApp disappearing messages:

Step 1: Launch WhatsApp on your device

Step 2: Tap a chat

Step 3: Tap the contact or a group name

Step 4: Click on 'Disappearing messages'.

Step 5: When prompted, click on 'Continue' and tap 'Off'.

The new disappearing messages feature is similar to Telegram's self-destruct timer. In Telegram, users also have the ability to set a time range for the messages to disappear from the chat. However, in the case of WhatsApp, the messages will only disappear after a week.

WhatsApp will be rolling out the new disappearing messages feature to all users by the end of this month. It will be available across all major platforms including iOS, Android, Web and KaiOS. However, you should note that the feature may not be available on your device after updating to the latest version as the company is still in the process of rolling out the feature.

It is also worth noting out the media files sent in a chat will still be downloaded on your device if auto-download is turned on, although they will still disappear from the chat. Also, a disappearing message will not disappear in a forwarded chat.

Image credits: Unsplash | christianw