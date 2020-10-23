WhatsApp's ‘Always Mute’ Option Triggers Meme Fest, Netizens 'muting Relatives Forever'

As WhatsApp introduced the new feature that allows cellphone users to mute the chat groups with never-ending conversations, dinging away incessantly, the internet breathes a sigh of relief by launching a series of chucklesome memes. While WhatsApp did present an option to bar the notifications for groups for up to a year, it now seems that users were most likely interested in banning group members either at loggerheads over a sensitive topic or casual discussion in those WhatsApp groups “forever”. “8 hours, 1 year, Always,” read the new list of options that triggered a meme fest as Twitter harvested humour out of the fact that they could now mute their family members and distant relatives for a lifetime.

“Some good news,” wrote a commenter, seemingly delighted at the new feature. Sharing a meme of a group of sad people, another wrote, “My relatives.” “Me: Mutes all the relatives and #WhatsApp family groups forever,” one other responded in agreement. Sharing a meme of a monkey desperately trying to connect with someone on a phone call, a commenter wrote, “Me muting WhatsApp groups, meanwhile my concerned family members and groups.”

Netizens say 'much-needed update'

Netizens shared stills from the popular Bollywood flicks demonstrating their exalted state of mind after knowing that they could now mute one or multiple groups forever. “Much needed update,” a user acknowledged. Several others reposted the screengrab of the WhatsApp update, saying, that it was the only good news that will make one’s day amid the challenging times of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “A feature we all had been waiting for,” a user concluded. In an official update, WhatsApp informed that it was now possible to mute a group’s conversation always, which will opt the user out of all future notifications until they decided to unmute. The messaging company informed that users could conveniently choose the option “Always” to permanently disable the notifications from undesired groups which include the gfx, images, GIFs etc.

#WhatsApp has added a new feature of muting an individual chat or group chat forever.

Meanwhile relatives sending Good Morning and Good Night posts frequently be like: pic.twitter.com/EtRWwAMlHl — Rajput बन्ना (@Banna_Kshatriya) October 23, 2020

I use to mute such family groups on yearly basis #WhatsApp 😂 — Abhishek Bhattar (@ABHISHKBHATTAR) October 23, 2020

Zuck did something meaningful finally. Freedom from annual muting ritual.😇#WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/V9Inr6wuCz — Priyanshi Chandra (@Priyanshi2810) October 23, 2020

#WhatsApp now lets you mute a chat forever



Me looking at my relatives groups - pic.twitter.com/nlAJfdWZ0H — सर_फोड़ 💙🌻🤍 (@Sir_FoD) October 23, 2020

Thanks #WhatsApp for introducing this......Gonna use this for my groups with 500 msgs per hour 😂😂#WhatsApp #Update pic.twitter.com/UciyHidoDS — Vani singh (@Vanii3105) October 23, 2020

Me- Mutes all the relatives and #WhatsApp family groups forever.



My relatives:- pic.twitter.com/g6p0Httepm — Navin Sharma (@Tweet2navin_) October 23, 2020

#WhatsApp #FridayThoughts #fridaymorning

Me muting whatsapp groups and family members



Concerned family members and groups to me- pic.twitter.com/4Z9kRb7vqf — rishabh sharma (@RishabhRsharma) October 23, 2020

Wow. I can now mute a chat forever.#WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/KslCNAGPE9 — Er Abdul haq shah(انجینئر عبدالحق شاہ) (@iamabdul98) October 23, 2020

