WhatsApp's ‘Always Mute’ Option Triggers Meme Fest, Netizens 'muting Relatives Forever'

“8 hours, 1 year, Always,” read new options that triggered meme fest as Twitter harvested humour out of the fact that they could now mute their family members.

As WhatsApp introduced the new feature that allows cellphone users to mute the chat groups with never-ending conversations, dinging away incessantly, the internet breathes a sigh of relief by launching a series of chucklesome memes. While WhatsApp did present an option to bar the notifications for groups for up to a year, it now seems that users were most likely interested in banning group members either at loggerheads over a sensitive topic or casual discussion in those WhatsApp groups “forever”. “8 hours, 1 year, Always,” read the new list of options that triggered a meme fest as Twitter harvested humour out of the fact that they could now mute their family members and distant relatives for a lifetime. 

“Some good news,” wrote a commenter, seemingly delighted at the new feature. Sharing a meme of a group of sad people, another wrote, “My relatives.” “Me: Mutes all the relatives and #WhatsApp family groups forever,” one other responded in agreement. Sharing a meme of a monkey desperately trying to connect with someone on a phone call, a commenter wrote, “Me muting WhatsApp groups, meanwhile my concerned family members and groups.”

Netizens say 'much-needed update'

Netizens shared stills from the popular Bollywood flicks demonstrating their exalted state of mind after knowing that they could now mute one or multiple groups forever. “Much needed update,” a user acknowledged. Several others reposted the screengrab of the WhatsApp update, saying, that it was the only good news that will make one’s day amid the challenging times of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “A feature we all had been waiting for,” a user concluded. In an official update, WhatsApp informed that it was now possible to mute a group’s conversation always, which will opt the user out of all future notifications until they decided to unmute. The messaging company informed that users could conveniently choose the option “Always” to permanently disable the notifications from undesired groups which include the gfx, images, GIFs etc. 

