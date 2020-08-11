How To Activate Flipkart Pay Later On Your Account? Detailed Guide With Steps

Flipkart Pay Later is among the most useful features introduced by the e-commerce platform for the convenience of users. With the help of this service, Flipkart users can easily purchase products and make a payment before the 10th of the next month without having to worry about any additional charges. The feature also aims to simplify the shopping process for users by allowing them to clear multiple payments at once.

Note: To activate Flipkart Pay Later on your account, you will need to have a Flipkart Plus Membership. If you are a Flipkart Plus member, it will reflect on your app on the top portion of the screen. Also, make sure that you have the latest version of the Flipkart app.

How to activate Flipkart Pay Later?

Here are the simple steps to activate Flipkart Pay Later on your account:

Step 1: Launch the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Click on ‘My Account’

Step 3: You will see the ‘Flipkart Pay Later’ option. Click on the ‘Activate Now’ button right beside it.

Step 4: On the next page, you will again have to click on the ‘Activate Now’ button on the bottom of the screen.

Step 5: Now, you will be asked to fill out your Aadhaar and PAN card details as part of the Flipkart Pay Later KYC.

Step 6: Enter the details, and tap ‘Continue’ to proceed.

Now, the app will send an OTP on your phone to verify your Aadhaar number. The OTP will be sent on the mobile number that is registered with Aadhaar.

Step 7: Verify the OTP and enter it in the app.

Step 8: The final step is to review and submit your application.

Flipkart Pay Later limit

Once your application is approved by the company, the ‘Flipkart Pay Later’ feature will be activated on your account. Flipkart initially offers a credit limit of ₹5,000 with the Flipkart Pay Later, however, it might increase with time.

How to use Flipkart Pay Later?

When the feature is activated on your phone, the 'Flipkart Pay Later' option under 'My Account' will display the total credit available on your account instead of the 'Apply Now' option. You need to follow the same steps as you would for purchasing any items; however, this time you need to select 'Flipkart Pay Later' as your payment method. Now, scroll down and tap 'Continue' to place the order.

Image credits: Flipkart