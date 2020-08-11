How To Activate ZEE5 Subscription On Airtel? Easy Step-by-step Guide

Telecom operator Airtel recently entered a strategic alliance with streaming platform ZEE5 to bring a number of exclusive offers and digital entertainment experience to its prepaid subscribers. The company initially rolled out a ₹79 plan where it offered access to the entire ZEE5 library for 30 days. Now, Airtel has introduced a new prepaid bundle at ₹289 which offers 1.5 GB of daily mobile data along with full access to ZEE5 premium subscription for 28 days. In addition, it also offers unlimited calling and access to Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music subscription throughout its validity period. So, let us take a look at how you can activate ZEE5 subscription on Airtel.

How to activate ZEE5 subscription on Airtel?

Follow these steps to activate ZEE5 subscription on Airtel:

Step 1: Install ‘Airtel Thanks’ app from Google Play or Apple app store.

Step 2: Launch the app and log in using your registered mobile number.

Step 3: Go to the ‘Recharge Now’ tab to see the available recharge plans

Step 4: Click on ₹289 recharge plan.

Step 5: Now, you need to select a payment option and proceed to pay.

Step 6: Once the payment is made, you need to go back and click on ‘Discover Airtel Thanks’.

Step 7: Click on the ‘Free ZEE5 Premium Subscription’ tab and click on the ‘Claim’ button.

Step 8: After claiming your Free ZEE5 Premium Subscription, you can download ZEE5 on your device, and get access to ZEE5 content for 28 days.

You will also receive a text message on your registered number with login details for the Zee5 app. You will have to use these credentials to access the service.

You can also recharge using Airtel's official website and any of the retail stores. If you have done a recharge of ₹289 from any other channels other than Airtel Thanks, you will simply need to claim your subscription from the app. To do so, just head over the 'Discover Airtel Thanks' section in the app. Now, click on the ‘Free ZEE5 Premium Subscription’ tab and hit the 'Claim' button.

Image credits: Zee5