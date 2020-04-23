How To Apply Online For GSWS Volunteer Job And What Is The Deadline?

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has announced vacancies for the positions of AP Grama/Ward Sachivalayam volunteers and the application process has already started.

How to apply online for GSWS volunteer?

The application process for the AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020 recruitment has already started. Candidates who are interested in applying for the position can visit the official website of AP Grama Sachivalayam at this link for all the details. Here's the direct link to submit your applications. The submission deadline is April 24. But, before you starting filling out the application form, just take a look at the eligibility criteria below.

Eligibility for Grama Volunteers/Village volunteers 2020 posts

The applicant needs to be at least 18 years of age as on January 1, 2020, and not above 35 years.

In the case of urban categories, a candidate has to be a resident of the same panchayat for rural or the same municipality.

Candidates belonging to tribal areas must have passed at least Class 10, whereas those coming from the rural areas must have passed the intermediate. Applicants belonging to urban areas should be a graduate from a recognised university.

After the applications have been submitted, the candidates who are shortlisted will be called for an interview session with selection committees from April 27 to April 29. For recruitment in panchayats, the interview will be conducted by the selection committee consisting of MPDO / Tahsildar / EO (PR & RD). As for recruitment in urban local bodies, the selection committee will comprise the Municipal Commissioner, Tahasildar and PO/TMC, MEPMA.

Candidates who get selected in the interview will be posted on duty starting May 1, 2020. The notification also stated that there are immediate requirements at the moment to fill up the vacancies that arose with the coronavirus outbreak.

Image credits: GSWS Volunteer