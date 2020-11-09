How To Apply PhonePe Coupon In Flipkart? Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Under a recent offer, users are going to get an extra of up to Rs.1000 coupon for getting a discount on their purchase of Mobiles on Flipkart. Customers will get Rs.500 off on the Mobiles that cost below Rs.10000 & will get Rs.1000 off on the Mobiles that cost above. Rs.10000. Continue reading to know all about the phonepe coupons.

Also read | Flipkart Big Buzz Challenge Quiz Answers, November 9: Win Flipkart Gift Card Or SuperCoins

Also read | Flipkart Power Play With Champion Answers Nov 9, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

How to Apply PhonePe Coupon in Flipkart

First of all, download and open the PhonePe app from the App Store.

Now send Rs.100 or more using UPI to any other PhonePe user or just make any other transaction above Rs. 100. This will get you a scratch card. If you don't get any scratch cards then just repeat the process till you get one.

After obtaining the scratch card, just open it and you will get up to Rs.1000 off coupon applicable on Mobiles at Flipkart.

Finally, you can redeem that coupon by going to Flipkart's official website and redeeming it there.

Offer Details

Customers will get up to Rs.1000 additional off on their mobile purchase on Flipkart.

Customers who get the coupon code will be able to get an extra Rs. 500 off on selected Mobile phones that cost less than Rs. 10000, and up to Rs. 1000 off on the phones that cost more than Rs. 10000

The Coupon code can only be used once for one purchase.

To check for an extra discount, just add the product to the cart and all the available coupons will show up.

Eligibility Criteria

This PhonePe offer can be availed by the customers by going to the official site of Flipkart on www.flipkart.com, Flipkart Mobile App, and Flipkart Lite Platform.

Customer age must be more than or 18 years.

Must have a valid account on the Platform and log into the same

The coupons will only work on selected Mobile phone models and only when purchased from Flipkart.

The discount will automatically get applied by using the coupon and details of the discount can be found by going under the ‘My Coupon’ section.

Also read | Google Pay Hyderabad Event Answers: Answer 5 Questions And Win Up To Rs 501

Also read | How To Change Hotspot Name On IPhone? Step By Step Explanation