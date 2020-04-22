How To Change Language In Youtube? Learn Easy Steps To Switch To Your Preferred Language

Youtube is one of the most used apps across the globe, which has tremendous content in all genres. People love this website for its simple and easy to use interface which allows them to learn new things, make their own videos and more. As the internet is growing, users are shifting to YouTube to use its incredible reach. However, many want to use it in their preferred language. Youtube website comes in more than 76 languages. If you want the mode of language changed as per your preference, here is how to change language in Youtube-

How to change language on Youtube on the web?

How to change youtube language when you are Signed In?

To change the language when you are signed in, follow these steps:

Open YouTube in your browser.

Click on the profile picture icon at the top-right corner. From the menu, select Language from the drop-down list.

Select the language of your choice.

How to change youtube language when you are Signed Out?

If you are not signed in to YouTube on your PC, follow these steps to change the language:

Open the YouTube website.

Tap on the three-dot icon at the top-right corner and select Language from the menu (the second option from the top).

Then select the language that you want to use.

How to change language in Youtube on the mobile site?

The Youtube mobile website will generally be available in English. However, sometimes when using the mobile website by clicking on social media links or external links, the language may differ. Use this method to change Youtube language as per your preference.

On the YouTube mobile website, tap the three-dot icon at the top-right corner. From the pop-up menu, select Settings.

You will find two "Three Dot" icons in the YouTube mobile site. The top one is of the browser and the bottom one belongs to YouTube. Make sure to tap on the bottom one.

On the next screen, tap on Language. Then choose the language.

How to change the language in Youtube app?

To change the text language on YouTube mobile apps, a person needs to change the device language as there is no dedicated option for that on the mobile app. Many apps such as Youtube follow the language of the smartphone and the language depends on the device's language. If you want to change the language of your device, here is how to do it

Change Device Language in Android

Open device Settings and go to System.

Tap on Languages & input followed by Languages.

Select the language of your choice and make sure to keep it at the top position.

Change Device Language on iPhone and iPad

Open device Settings on your iPhone or iPad and tap on General.

Tap on Language & region. Then select Device language.

Finally, select the language of your choice and confirm the selection on the pop up that appears.

