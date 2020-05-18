How To Remove Channel In Tata Sky? Learn In Simple Steps Here

Tata Sky DTH is amongst the leading DTH service providers that have been providing incredible services to its users. It provides its users with an impressive way of removing channels from their pack if they do not wish to have it in their subscription. So, let us take you through a step-by-step guide on how to remove channel in Tata Sky DTH.

How to remove channel in Tata Sky?

Go to tatasky.com/wps/portal

Click on the "Select packs" option.

Now, enter your registered mobile number or Tata Sky subscriber ID

Once you have entered the mobile number, you will receive an OTP.

Enter the OTP, and the accounts screen will open on the window.

Now, two options will appear such as "Balances and charges," and a button to recharge your account. However, on the right, you will see a box called “Your Pack.” Click on view will reveal all the channel packs you are currently subscribed to.

Then, click on the link on the box, which will take you to the next page where you can deactivate channel in Tata Sky. A user will see a “+” sign beside each category.

Click on the first one will show you all the packs that you have subscribed to. To remove some channels from the existing list of your Tata Sky account, just uncheck the box, and then click on “Select and Proceed” at the bottom.

The next window will show you the channels that you have unsubscribed and then click on the confirm button. A confirmation message will appear on the screen, and the new pack will get activated in some time.

If you are facing issues using the app, do not worry. A user can unsubscribe channel in Tata Sky DTH using the SMS method as well. The SMS method is another effective way to deactivate a channel. To remove a channel, follow the guidelines below-

Open the Android or iOS app, now send an SMS to 56633. Send the channel code such as ZEE14 OR STARPLUS12 as an SMS to 56633 from your registered mobile number. You will get a confirmation message for the same and the pack will be activated on your connection.

Or you can simply call up the customer care number i.e. 1800-208-6633 from your registered mobile number and ask the customer care executive to remove the channel from your pack.

