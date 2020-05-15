How To Refresh Tata Sky Account And Set-top Box? Learn In Easy Steps Here

Tata Sky is amongst the biggest organisation preferred by many users in the country. People love Tata Sky services because of its impressive picture quality and an extensive list of channels. The extensive list of channels come in affordable packages that they can choose from while subscribing for its services.

Currently, Tata Sky is providing its users with one-month balance as cashback upon recharging the account for 12 months. This not only gives users a chance to browse through their favourite channels while enjoying a great time at home but they will also get a month on free cashback on their Tata Sky account.

However, while many users enjoy the services of the DTH provider, some have a problem with the set-top box of their account. Some of the major problems that many users cannot understand are how to refresh Tata sky set-top box and sometimes how to refresh their Tata Sky account after recharge. There is a lot of difference in both. Here is a guide on how to refresh Tata sky set-top box and the account.

How to refresh Tata Sky account after recharge?

To refresh your Tata Sky account, just give a Missed Call to 9040590405 from your registered mobile number and wait for 2 or 3 minutes. Your Tata Sky account will refresh in a short time. If the above method does not work, you can make a call on the Tata Sky Helpline Number 1800286633 (toll-free) from your registered mobile number and select Tata Sky Refresh option by pressing 1.

How to refresh Tata sky set-top box?

If you are facing issues such as no signal, unresponsive Set-Top Box or DVR recording problems you need to reset or refresh your Tata Sky Set-Top box. To reset your Tata Sky Set Top Box, follow the given steps below-

Switch on the set-top box

Press "Organiser" button on Tata Sky remote.

Select "System Settings" menu in Tata Sky.

Simultaneously Press "0" and "1" buttons and then press "Select" button on Tata Sky remote.

In here, you will find the Installer Setup where you can choose to reset your Tata Sky account easily.

