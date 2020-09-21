Amazon TCL Quiz Answers: Answer 5 Questions To Win TCL 65″ QLED TV

Amazon India is back with Amazon TCL Quiz in which users can watch, play and win TCL 65″ QLED Tv Worth ₹99990. Here are the questions and the answers for today’s Amazon TCL Quiz. Check them out below.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: TCL 65″ QLED Tv Worth ₹99990

Amazon Quiz Date: September 19th, 2020

Winners List Declaration Date: October 9th, 2020

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

Stand a chance to win TCL 65″ QLED TV in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Amazon quiz answers

Which of the following TVs is the video about?

TCL QLED

As per the video, TCL QLED TV can display images for industry-leading 93% DCI-P3 colour gamut and brightness

True

The video shows which of the following TCL QLED TV picture quality features

Dolby Vision HDR 10+

Which of the following sound feature is offered by TCL QLED TV? (hint: watch the video for answer)

Integrated ONKYO, dedicated sub-woofer

As per the Video , With Built-in Google Assistant On TCL QLED TV, You Can realise hands-free voice control to your TV, Set Reminders and connect with your smart home devices.

True

