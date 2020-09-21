Amzon Quiz T20 Master Blaster Quiz Answers, Spin And Win Exciting Prizes

Amazon India is back with T20 Master Blaster Mania Amazon Spin and Win where users spin the Amazon wheel and try their luck to win exciting prizes from Amazon India. After spinning the wheel, a contestant has to answer one question in order to be eligible to enter the lucky draw of the particular prize won in the Amazon spin and win. Check out the answers to the quiz below.

Read Also | Chris Rock Diagnosed With Non-verbal Learning Disorder, Says 'can Understand Just Words'

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon spin and win prizes: Various

Amazon Quiz Date: September 16th to September 30th, 2020.

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Read Also | Kit Harrington's Episode On Criminal 2 Faces Backlash, Netizens Call It "problematic"

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the one question correctly in the Amazon Spin and Win in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Read Also | Diljit Dosanjh Is Against The Agriculture Bills Passed Recently, Says 'save Farmers'

Image credits: Amazon India (the pic is for representative purposes only)

Subject to fulfillment of the T&Cs, the below "Prizes" will be awarded, under this Contest, to such number of winners as provided in the table below: S. No. Prize Description No. of Prizes "Win" category:

Dream11 offer worth Rs.15 to Rs.250 back on Fantasy games orders paid via Amazon Pay Fanfight offer worth offer worth Rs.5 to Rs.50 back on Fantasy games orders paid via Amazon Pay 11Wickets offer worth 10% back up to Rs. 25 back on Fantasy games orders paid via Amazon Pay MPL offer worth Rs.12 to Rs.50 back on Fantasy games orders paid via Amazon Pay "Chance to Win" category 1. Rs. 25,000 as Amazon Pay balance 1 winner as selected by random draw of lots "Amazon Pay Balance" is a sum of all the balances associated with Amazon.in Gift Cards in your Amazon.in account.

Amazon spin and win answers

How many days are there in the month of September?

30

Read Also | Where Was 'Ratched' Filmed? Is Lucia A Real Town? Read Details Here

Image credits: Shutterstock