Manchester City's Etihad Stadium Appears On Google Maps When 'Empty Seats' Is Searched For

'The city is yours, The city is yours, 20,000 empty seats, are you f*****g sure????' is one of Manchester United’s favourite fan chants for their archrivals Manchester City and as it turns out, it is actually true. City are always mocked for their inability to fill seats at the Etihad Stadium, and it seems like someone at Google Maps is aware about the joke. If one types the words 'empty seats' into the online mapping service, it will show directions to the Manchester City's Etihad Stadium.

Google Maps directs to Manchester City's Etihad Stadium when asked for 'Empty Seats'

Google Maps sends you to Man City’s Etihad Stadium when you search ‘empty seats’ 👀 pic.twitter.com/plLVhiGQpr — OllieBrowning (@Olliebrowning8) January 19, 2020

While it is hilarious for the Manchester City’s rivals, it certainly isn’t for the fans who cheer for the blue side of Manchester. Manchester City, despite their domestic success, just cannot shake off the ‘plastic’ fanbase tag despite their recent gate receipts suggesting otherwise. Manchester City’s average attendance at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League is at 54,386, while their capacity is at 55,107, which means that the Etihad Stadium is close to 99% full.

Are the 'Emptyhad' chants outdated?

Well, Manchester City’s Premier League attendance suggests so, but their Champions League attendance has bogged them down. Manchester City failed to sell out seats at the Etihad Stadium for the group game ties against Dinamo Zagreb and Atalanta. It was reported that the club tried to get social media 'influencers' on-board to promote European games. So it might take time for Manchester City to get away from the 'Emptyhad' chants, but they might ask Google Maps to at least solve it on the online mapping service.

Manchester City are involved in all four competitions currently and face newly-promoted Sheffield United away from home in the Premier League next. City then return to the Etihad Stadium for FA Cup action against Fulham, before taking on arch-rivals Manchester United in the second leg of the Carabao semi-finals, in which they hold a 3-1 lead from the first leg. A win in the semi-finals would serve a good reminder to Manchester City's growing dominance, and a capacity crowd might just some fuel to the fire.