How To Change WhatsApp Settings To 'Only Admin Can Post' In A Group?

Our Prime Minister, Shri. Narendra Mode declared complete lockdown in India on March 23 to contain the expanse of the Coronavirus pandemic. India has currently registered 1,637 confirmed cases of COVID-29 and a total of 38 deaths across the country. However, the Government is trying its best to fight against this new health hazard. In all of this, the major problem faced by the officials is to contain the spread of misinformation, fake news and myths through forwarded WhatsApp messages in several groups. To tackle such an issue, the Government has declared that spreading fake news about the virus will be considered illegal.
However, in order to obey the law and order, many WhatsApp groups are opting for 'only admins can post' options. This will not only contain the spread of misinformation but it will also help in obeying the law. If you are wondering how to change WhatsApp settings to only admin can post in your WhatsApp group, here is a step by step guide-
