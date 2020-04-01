How To Change WhatsApp Settings To 'Only Admin Can Post' In A Group?

Our Prime Minister, Shri. Narendra Mode declared complete lockdown in India on March 23 to contain the expanse of the Coronavirus pandemic. India has currently registered 1,637 confirmed cases of COVID-29 and a total of 38 deaths across the country. However, the Government is trying its best to fight against this new health hazard. In all of this, the major problem faced by the officials is to contain the spread of misinformation, fake news and myths through forwarded WhatsApp messages in several groups. To tackle such an issue, the Government has declared that spreading fake news about the virus will be considered illegal.

However, in order to obey the law and order, many WhatsApp groups are opting for 'only admins can post' options. This will not only contain the spread of misinformation but it will also help in obeying the law. If you are wondering how to change WhatsApp settings to only admin can post in your WhatsApp group, here is a step by step guide-

How to change WhatsApp settings to only admin can post?

Open Whatsapp, click to open the relevant group

Open the WhatsApp group chat.

Then tap the group subject or click on the 3 dots at the top right corner and click on Group Info from the drop-down menu.

Alternatively, tap and hold the group in the Chats tab.

Then tap on Group Settings in Group info.

Tap on 'Edit group info'.

Choose to allow All participants or Only admins to edit the group as per the requirements.

Then tap OK to confirm the settings.

If you have chosen the option of 'Only admins' in the group info, then only admins can change the group's information and no other participant can do the same. Similarly, to change the send message settings, follow the below-mentioned steps-