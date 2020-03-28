Indian States And Cities Names Whatsapp Quiz To Keep You Occupied During COVID-19 Lockdown

India as a whole is on total lockdown due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Due to the lockdown, most people are cooped up inside their houses in self-quarantine. It can be hard to keep yourself entertained and busy during these trying times.

However, some individuals have created and shared intriguing puzzles on social media and Whatsapp to help others cope with the Coronavirus lockdown. These puzzles can help you stay sharp during the lockdown and will test your wits, general knowledge, and your imagination. Below is the Indian States and cities puzzle that has gone viral on Whatsapp. Test yourself by trying to solve the puzzle as soon as possible.

Also Read | GK Questions March 27, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

Indian states and cities translated in English

The Indian States and cities puzzle is currently trending on social media and Whatsapp. In this puzzle, some Indian cities and states have been translated into English. To solve the puzzle, you have to find out the real name of the state or city from the English translation. This puzzle tests your wit and creativity, as well as your English skills. Below is the list of translated cities and states. Try to decipher the real name of the location as soon as possible.

Also Read | Current Affairs 2020: 27th March Quiz On National And International Affairs

Green gate Kings coat Snake City Elephant night Large state Mom’s maid Go piece Go and Come Center State Do acting North Piece Roar Village Fall Come in the evening

Also Read | Amazon quiz answers today, March 27 2020: Amazon Bose 700 Bluetooth Headphone quiz answers

Not sure about your answers? Below are the correct answers to the quiz

Haridwar Rajkot Nagpur Gujarat Maharashtra Mumbai Jharkhand Goa Madhya Pradesh Karnataka Uttarakhand Gurgaon Gir Assam

Did you manage to guess all the right answers? These puzzles are rather helpful during this crisis as they can help you remain calm and collected. Moreover, the force you to think and use your mind to its fullest capacity. Try to find out the answers for yourself first and only look at the answers if you are unsure whether you are right or not.

Also Read | Name the Country Quiz to play at home while quarantining amid COVID-19 lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.