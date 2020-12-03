How To Check Apple Music Replay? Find Out Everything About It

Just like Spotify Wrapped, Apple Music Replay is an app that is made specifically for the purpose of enhancing the user experience in terms of music. Apple Music Replay can be considered as an alternative to Spotify Wrapped, which allows the Music subscribers of Apple to access details on their most listened to songs, albums, and artists of the year. Keep reading this article to know how to find out your most played artists on Apple music.

How to Check Apple Music Replay

The main difference between this new feature from Apple and Spotify Wrapped is that Apple Music Replay is always available to its users and gets updated year-round. The only downside of this feature is that the users can't access it from the Apple Music application directly. You can check your Replay playlists by going to the Apple Music “Listen Now” tab but to get the full details you need to visit the Apple Music website.

To find your Apple Music Replay 2020 year-in-review, you just need to go to replay.music.apple.com in the Safari browser on your device. After going to the website there will be options to sign-in along with all the details on your Apple Music listening habits throughout the year.

The users have noticed that getting a list of Apple Music top artists and sharing your Apple Music Replay list is not easy to share to different social media platforms as compared to Spotify Wrapped, the playlist can be directly shared from the Apple Music app to Instagram or Snapchat.

Spotify Wrapped New Features

Compared to the Apple music hours that apple uses to enhance the music experience of its users, Spotify wrapped has also some more new features which are listed below:

1. New in-app quizzes allow you to test your skills at predicting the top podcasts, artists, and even top decade you streamed most.

2. You can follow the Story of Your 2020 with your Top Song to witness your top song’s journey through the year, from its first stream to its 100th and all the notable listens in between.

3. The developers have decided to share a deeper dive into podcast listening, complete with how many minutes users spent listening and the most binge-worthy podcast of the year.

4. Premium users can look forward to new badges that crown listeners with various titles based on the ways they listened. For example, if a number of your playlists gained significant new followers, you’ll be a Tastemaker. If you listened to a song before it was cool (aka hit 50,000 streams), you’ll get the Pioneer badge. And based on the number of songs you added to playlists this year, you just might become a Collector.

5. New personalized playlists will help you make the most of what you listened to this year. These range from Your Top Songs, the songs you loved most this year in one convenient place, to Missed Hits, our Wrapped discovery playlist where we recommend popular similar 2020 releases you didn’t listen to that we think you might like.

Plus, listeners in the U.S., UK and Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada can dig deeper into some of your top artists of 2020 in On Record, a mixed-media experience that highlights your top 2020 artists.

6. Finally, for the first time ever, the developers are opening up the world of Wrapped to non-users. Even if you’re not a Spotify subscriber, you can still check out the latest in Spotify’s global listening trends.



