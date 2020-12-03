How To Check Apple Music Replay? Find Out Everything About It

Quick links:
Just like Spotify Wrapped, Apple Music Replay is an app that is made specifically for the purpose of enhancing the user experience in terms of music. Apple Music Replay can be considered as an alternative to Spotify Wrapped, which allows the Music subscribers of Apple to access details on their most listened to songs, albums, and artists of the year. Keep reading this article to know how to find out your most played artists on Apple music.
The main difference between this new feature from Apple and Spotify Wrapped is that Apple Music Replay is always available to its users and gets updated year-round. The only downside of this feature is that the users can't access it from the Apple Music application directly. You can check your Replay playlists by going to the Apple Music “Listen Now” tab but to get the full details you need to visit the Apple Music website.
To find your Apple Music Replay 2020 year-in-review, you just need to go to replay.music.apple.com in the Safari browser on your device. After going to the website there will be options to sign-in along with all the details on your Apple Music listening habits throughout the year.
The users have noticed that getting a list of Apple Music top artists and sharing your Apple Music Replay list is not easy to share to different social media platforms as compared to Spotify Wrapped, the playlist can be directly shared from the Apple Music app to Instagram or Snapchat.
Compared to the Apple music hours that apple uses to enhance the music experience of its users, Spotify wrapped has also some more new features which are listed below:
