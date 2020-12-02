GW2 Patch Notes: Here Are All New Changes Made With The Latest Update

Guild Wars 2 aka GW2 is a popular multiplayer online role-playing game developed by ArenaNet and published by NCSoft and ArenaNet. The makers have constantly been updating their game to keep gamers involved in the game. A number of bugs and glitches were reported b the players. Thus a new GW2 update has now been released that has taken care of the small issues in the game. To help you guys out, we have also listed the GW2 Patch Notes right here. Read more to know about the GW2 Balance patch notes.

Also Read | Fortnite Season 5 Patch Notes And Update Details: Check Out This List Of Changes

Also Read | Watch Dogs Legion TU 2.30 Patch Notes: All About This Latest Update

GW2 Patch Notes

Here are your #GuildWars2 update notes for December 1, 2020: https://t.co/de7BeN4z1O — Guild Wars 2 (@GuildWars2) December 1, 2020

Living World

Fixed an issue that caused objective markers to appear outside of the target map when players were in a different map during some sections of the Champions—Chapter 1: Truce story.

General

Added a checkbox to the General Options tab of the Options panel to disable the Compact button in the Inventory panel.

Added additional map currencies to the bottom of the Inventory panel on many maps.

Items

Rune of the Golemancer: Adjusted the health of the summoned golem to be more in line with other rune summons.

Profession Skills

Elementalist

Convergence: Updated the tooltip description of this skill for greater accuracy and to include the delay duration before the skill lands.

Tempestuous Aria: This trait no longer increases the maximum number of targets of shout skills.

Shout Skills: Increased the maximum number of targets from 5 to 10 in PvE only.

Engineer

Bomb (Bomb Kit Skill 1): Reduced power coefficient from 0.85 to 0.7 in WvW only.

Freeze Grenade: Reduced power coefficient per grenade from 0.375 to 0.2 in PvP only.

Poison Grenade: Reduced power coefficient per grenade from 0.375 to 0.2 in PvP only. Reduced poison stacks per grenade from 3 to 1 in PvP only.

Grenade Barrage: Reduced power coefficient per grenade from 0.4 to 0.3 in PvP only.

Lesser Grenade Barrage: Reduced power coefficient per grenade from 0.3 to 0.2 in PvP only.

Explosive Entrance: Reduced power coefficient from 1.25 to 0.9 in PvP only.

Guardian

Holy Strike: Reduced power coefficient from 1.25 to 0.91 in WvW only.

Symbol of Swiftness: Reduced power coefficient per strike from 0.4 to 0.3 in WvW only.

Symbol of Punishment: Reduced symbol power coefficient per strike from 0.45 to 0.33 in WvW only.

Sword of Justice: Reduced power coefficient per strike from 0.72 to 0.54 in WvW only.

Zealous Scepter: Reduced might duration from 6 seconds to 4 seconds in WvW only.

Test of Faith: Reduced passthrough strike power coefficient from 2.8 to 2.52 in WvW only.

Necromancer

Well of Darkness: Reduced power coefficient per strike from 0.8 to 0.45 in WvW only.

Well of Corruption: Reduced power coefficient per strike from 0.45 to 0.35 in WvW only.

Revenant

Draconic Echo: This trait no longer increases the maximum number of targets of passive facet skills.

Facet Passive Skills: Increased the maximum number of targets from 5 to 10 in PvE only.

Inspiring Reinforcement: Reduced power coefficient from 1.5 to 1.0 in WvW only. Reduced stability duration from 3 seconds to 1 second in PvP only. Increased cooldown from 10 seconds to 15 seconds in PvP only.

Incensed Response: Reduced might from 5 stacks for 8 seconds to 2 stacks for 4 seconds in WvW only.

Coalescence of Ruin: Reduced power coefficient from 1.5 to 1.15 in WvW only. Reduced cooldown from 10 seconds to 8 seconds in WvW only.

Phase Smash: Reduced power coefficient from 1.36 to 1.2 in WvW only.

All for One: Reduced protection duration from 3 seconds to 2 seconds in PvP only.

Breakrazor's Bastion: Reduced base heal from 4,529 to 3,397 in PvP only.

Soulcleave's Summit: Reduced healing from life stealing from 328 to 262 in PvP only.

Steadfast Rejuvenation: Reduced base heal from 40 to 33 in PvP only.

Thief

Infiltrator's Arrow: Increased initiative cost from 6 to 8 in PvP and WvW.

Signet of Agility: Reduced endurance granted from 50 to 25 in PvP only.

Essence Sap: Reduced power coefficient from 1.5 to 0.75 in PvP only.

Consume Plasma: Boon durations have been adjusted in PvP and WvW to the following values:

Stability and Resistance: 1 second

Quickness: 1.5 seconds

Aegis, Alacrity, and Protection: 2 seconds

Regeneration, Retaliation, and Vigor: 5 seconds

Fury, Might, and Swiftness: 10 seconds

Warrior

Winds of Disenchantment: This skill is no longer channeled. Instead it drops a stationary spell area that lasts for 5 seconds with a 1-second pulse interval.

Break Enchantments: Reduced the numbers of boons removed from 4 to 2 in WvW only. Reduced cooldown from 25 seconds to 15 seconds in WvW only. Increased power coefficient from 0.1 to 0.5 in WvW only.

Roaring Reveille: This trait no longer increases the maximum number of targets of warhorn skills.

Warhorn Skills: Increased the maximum number of targets from 5 to 10 in PvE only.

Vigorous Shouts: Reduced healing coefficient from 1.0 to 0.64 in PvP only.

"To the Limit!": Reduced base heal from 7,735 to 6,575 in PvP only. Reduced endurance granted from 100 to 50 in PvP only.

Might Makes Right: Increased base heal from 64 to 85 in PvP and WvW.

Structured Player vs. Player

Removed the Celestial Amulet from the PvP Build panel.

BLACK LION TRADING COMPANY GEM STORE

New Items and Promotions

The new Herald of Aurene Outfit is available in the Style category of the Gem Store for 700 gems.

The new Herald of Aurene Appearance Package is available in the Style category of the Gem Store for 2,000 gems.

The new Herald of Aurene Cape is available in the Style category of the Gem Store for 500 gems.

The new Aurene Dye Kit containing six exclusive colors is now available in the Upgrades category of the Gem Store at a price of 1 dye for 125 gems, 5 for 500 gems, and 25 for 2,500 gems.

General

Changed the chests rewarded at the end of Dragon Response Missions to allow them to be looted via the AoE Loot on Interact and Autoloot options.

When the boss of a Dragon Response Mission is defeated, all defeated players in the map will now be revived.

Fixed a bug that caused the Wild Flame tornadoes created by the Destroyer of the Great Bridge's Burning Call skill to launch players into the stratosphere.

Failing a time limit challenge in Dragon Response Missions no longer forces players to exit the mission.

Fixed an issue that would cause the strength of bosses in Dragon Response Missions to scale based on players in the map rather than players in the event area.

Also Read | Madden 21 1.20 Patch Notes: Here's More About The New December Title Update

Also Read | Apex Legends 1.54 Patch Notes And Out Of Sync With Server Error Fix