Call Of Duty Playlist Update Of December 1: Know All Details

Call of Duty: Warzone is a free-to-play battle royale video game released on March 10, 2020, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows. The game is a part of the 2019 title Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and the 2020 title Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War but does not require the purchase of it. Just like with all other online games, Warzone also receives tons of updates and content additions. This time the update mainly focuses on changing the COD playlist. Continue reading to know everything about this COD MW playlist update.

Infinity Ward Call of Duty Warzone Playlist Update

Infinity Ward has once again released a new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone playlist update. This time also they have made some changes to the playlists of all the major gaming platforms which include PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. For those of you who are expecting this update to have some new content or nerfs, problem fixes or anything else, none of them is included with this update. This one is just going to be a playlist update, and players will not need to manually initiate the download from their side.

For this new playlist update, different changes have been made on the Modern Warfare front as well as the Warzone front. In Modern Warfare, Infinity Ward has added Gunfight: Snipers Only, Deathmatch Dominiation, "Stir Crazy" (In this mode 10 people battle against 10 other on small size maps) and "A Little DIY" (Scrapyard and Hardhat).

On the other side in the Warzone front, the addition of Plunder Quads has been made and Blood Money Trios is now removed to make space for Plunder Quads.

This playlist update of today is now live across all platforms and players will be able to see the changes once they login to the game. Below is a list of additions and removals in this playlist.

ModernWarfare Gunfight: Snipers Only Deathmatch Domination “Stir Crazy” (10v10 on small maps) “A Little DIY” (Scrapyard and Hardhat)

Warzone Added Plunder Quads Removing Blood Money Trios



