How To Check Jio Data Balance And Validity On Prepaid And Postpaid SIM Cards? Know Details

Reliance Jio has become one of the biggest telecom company in India. The telecom giant provides incredible Data and Talktime prepaid and postpaid plans to its users. The internet service provider has numerous customers all across the country who are currently using Jio's services. The organisation is amongst the major companies that have played an important role in bringing the growth of digitalization in India. This is why there are numerous people using 4G smartphones and connecting with the world. However, for those new subscribers who do not know how to check Jio data balance and validity, here is a detailed guide:

How to check Jio data balance?

How to check Jio balance through IVR?

To check your Jio main balance, dial *333#. Your Jio balance will be displayed on the screen.

How to check Jio balance via SMS?

A person can also send an SMS "MBAL" to 55333 to check their Jio data balance. You will receive an SMS on your mobile number with your Jio balance details. It is a free service and you will not be charged for the same.

Also Read | Fact Check: Is Jio offering free ₹498 recharge for all users?

How to check Jio balance via Jio app?

Go to Google Play Store, download the MyJio app and log-in into the app. After logging in, you can check Jio balance on the homepage itself along with the active plan details and how much data balance is left. To know more details, you can tap the 'Check Usage' button in the app.

How to check Jio balance via website?

Open Jio.com in your PC or browser and sign in with your number. After logging in, you can see the section of 'Check Jio balance' at the top of the page. To check Jio data plan validity, go to the 'My Plans section'.

Also Read | Jio APN Settings for faster 4G internet; Learn how to change APN settings for Reliance Jio

How to check Jio prepaid and postpaid balance?

How to check Jio prepaid balance and validity?

To check your Jio data balance or validity for a prepaid number, send an SMS "BAL" to 199. You will receive an SMS on your phone with your Jio prepaid balance and the validity of the pack you are using.

How to check Jio postpaid balance and due date?

To know your Jio balance for a postpaid number, send an SMS "BILL" to 199. You will receive an SMS on your phone with your Jio postpaid balance amount that will be billed.

Also Read | Work from Home plans compared: Jio vs Airtel vs BSNL vs Vodafone Idea

How to check Jio tariff plan

If you want to know the details of the Jio tariff plan you are subscribed to, send an SMS "MY PLAN" to 199. You will receive an SMS on your phone with the details of the Jio tariff plan you are currently using.

Here are the helpful Jio USSD codes and SMS numbers to save:

Know my Jio Number: Dial *1# or use this method

Know balance/Talktime: *333#

Check 4G data usage: SMS MBAL to 55333

Check prepaid balance and validity: SMS BAL to 199

Know bill amount: SMS BILL to 199

Check the current tariff plan: SMS "MYPLAN" to 199

Activate 4G data: Call 1925 or SMS START to 1925

Check net balance: use MyJio app

Caller Tune Activation Code: *333*3*1*1#

Deactivate Jio Caller Tune: *333*3*1*2#

Check Call Rate: SMS TARIFF to 191

Know Jio number of JioFi device: SMS JIO to 199

Also Read | Jio Work from Home pack details; Learn about Jio's Rs 251, Rs 101, Rs 51 data packs & more