Jio Work From Home Pack Details; Learn About Jio's Rs 251, Rs 101, Rs 51 Data Packs & More

With the growing concerns of the expanse of the Coronavirus pandemic, many companies, corporates and industries have been asked by the government to shut down. This has made many executives work from home to finish their office work. This has brought a new change in the working environment and the people need more data and faster internet to do their jobs. For the prepaid subscribers who are working from home, Reliance Jio has introduced a new ‘Work from Home’ recharge pack to support their needs. Thousands of people are now working remotely while practising social distancing.

Jio Work from Home pack details

Reliance Jio recharge for Work from Home comes at Rs 251. A SIM Card user of the telecom company can find the pack under the ‘Work from Home’ tab on the Reliance MyJio app. In this Jio Work from Home plan, customers are getting 2GB of 4G data per data for 51 days. Once the entire data limit of the day is consumed, the speed will be reduced to 64kbps. However, the pack does not provide unlimited calling or voice calls or free SMS.

Also Read | Reliance Jio introduces a year-long prepaid plan at ₹4,999 with 350 GB 4G data

The telecom supergiant is also offering a Rs 101 4G data plan for its consumers. The validity of this prepaid recharge plan is termed until your existing Jio Plan expires. The Jio Work from Home plan of Rs 101 offers 12GB high-speed data and 1000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio voice calls. Although, once the entire data limit is consumed, the speed will be reduced to 64kbps.

Also Read | Reliance Jio plans to hike data prices from Rs 15 to Rs 20 per GB of data

Reliance Jio 4G Data Voucher pack to use while working from home

Reliance Jio has also recently upgraded its data voucher plans and it now provides more data and free non-Jio voice call minutes at the same price. The Jio subscribers can make a recharge of either Rs 11 with 800MB plus 75 minutes Jio to non-Jio voice calls, Rs 21 with 2GB + 200 minutes Jio to non-Jio voice calls, and Rs 51 which will offer them 6GB data + 500 minutes Jio to non-Jio voice calls.

Also Read | Reliance Jio and major telecom operators face user exodus, stocks slide

Put that frown upside down as you #SelfQuarantine with us by your side.

Stay safe, and stay entertained with JioCinema 😄#StayHomeStaySafe #COVID19outbreak pic.twitter.com/N1n8V1hyrf — JioCinema (@JioCinema) March 21, 2020

Also Read | Reliance Jio cuts down validity of ₹1,299 prepaid plan and introduces two new plans