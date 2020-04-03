Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Terms PM Modi's '9 Minutes - 9pm' Appeal A 'political Gimmick'

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and questioned about his claims of India's unity. His comments came after PM Modi on Friday addressed the nation in a video message and made a '9 PM-9 Mins' appeal. Chowdhury termed the PM Modi's message as yet another political and publicity gimmick.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on PM Modi

Talking to ANI, the Congress leader asked wheter PM Modi believes in unity among the people of India.

"There is unity among the people of India. PM Modi doesn't need to pretend about unity everytime. The reason for India's independence is unity," said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

The Congress leader further hit out at PM Modi and said that he should not engage in politics under the garb of Coronavirus. Moreover, he also claimed that the medical professionals at the battle front against COVID-19 are lacking equipment and facilities.

"PM Modi thinks he alone is fighting Coronavirus. He asks people to bang utensils sometimes and now he wants people to light candles. But there are no equipments for the doctors. There are no beds and isolation wards for those affected," added Chowdhury.

'9 PM-9 Mins' appeal

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi in a much anticipated address urged citizens to light candles, diyas, torches or mobile flashlights to mark India's fight against Coronavirus.

"I request all of you to switch off all the lights of your house on 5th April at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'Diya', or mobile's flashlight, to mark our fight against Coronavirus," said PM Modi

#BREAKING | On Sunday, April 5, we must challenge Coronavirus & introduce it to the power of light; 1.3 billion people must show their united power, at 9 pm for 9 minutes, by turning off all lights at home, standing at balconies, & lighting diyas, candles, flashlights: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/siMps9KpMt — Republic (@republic) April 3, 2020

