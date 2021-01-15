How To Clear Chat In Signal App: Delete Sent Messages From The Recipient's Phone

Amidst outcry over recent controversial changes announced by WhatsApp, a number of users have been searching for popular alternatives. One of the platforms that have emerged as a top choice among users is the social media messaging app call "Signal". The app offers end-to-end encryption along with a range of other security features. If you are new to Signal, you might notice that the app comes with a number of useful features found on WhatsApp.

And while there's enough to explore, you might wonder if there is actually a way to delete chats in Signal. Luckily, the app allows you to not only delete the message on your phone but also from the devices of other users. This can be especially helpful when you accidentally send a text or media files to the wrong person. So, let us quickly take a look at how to clear chats in Signal app.

How to clear chats in Signal app?

Here are the steps you can use to clear chats in the Signal app:

Step 1: Launch the Signal app on your device.

Step 2: Open the chat that you want to delete.

Step 3: Long press on a message or multimedia file that you wish to delete.

You can also select multiple messages in a chat. To do so, click on 'bulleted list' icon on the toolbar. Now, you can select the additional messages that want to delete.

Step 4: Click on the 'delete' icon. The app will ask you if you want to delete the message for yourself or for everyone. Click on 'Delete for Me' or 'Delete for Everyone' to confirm.

You should note that you can only delete the message for all users if the message was sent within the last 3 hours.

If you are looking to clear all the messages on the Signal app, you can do so by heading over to your account profile. From here, click on the 'Storage' option, and then tap 'Clear message history'. Click on 'Delete' to confirm.

Image credits: Google Play Store