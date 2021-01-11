What Is CloutHub App? How To Download CloutHub On Your IOS And Android Device?

Social media giant Facebook has recently suspended the conservative group WalkAway along with its founder Brandon Straka for the alleged violations of website's Terms of Use. The group had garnered over half a million followers on Facebook and it also featured various testimonial videos. Now that the page is gone, the Walk Away campaign has found a new home called CloutHub. Following the shift, people are taking to social media channels like Twitter and Reddit to direct the supporters to CloutHub to continue showing their support.

If you are a member of the #Walkaway Campaign that was removed from social media today #Walkaway is now on Clouthub. To sign up go to https://t.co/VmSEH4Xmxp — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) January 9, 2021

What is CloutHub app?

CloutHub is a social networking service which calls itself the "People’s platform". It further promotes itself as a non-biased social network where people can come together and engage in meaningful civic, social and political matters, causes and campaigns that they are interested in. Once you have joined the service, you can get involved in discussions across various topics, make new connections, join different groups, share content, and socialize with other users. The app is widely popular in the United States.

Who owns CloutHub app?

CloutHub is an Irvine-based private company which is owned by Jeffrey S. Brain. The company has founded in the year 2018.

CloutHub download

CloutHub is now available on both iOS and Android-based devices. If you are an iOS user, you can download the app by heading over to the App Store. For Android users, the app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

CloutHub is among the several new social media platforms that are starting to emerge online as many Republicans and right-wing extremists in the US have been looking to move away from popular social media services like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. Parler, Newsmax and Rumble are some of the other new platforms that have gained a lot of popularity in the US since the 2020 election. This was after popular websites like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube started to censor the content and took other necessary measures against users who shared objectionable content on their platforms. A majority of users have also been actively directing their fans and followers to move away from these services and join them on the new platforms.

Image credits: Apple App Store