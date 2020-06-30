Is Gallery Vault A Chinese App And Who Is The Developer Of The Platform?

India has been one of the biggest markets for Chinese mobile app developers for many years now. However, after the growing tensions between the two countries, many users have been calling to ban all Chinese applications. There are still a number of Chinese apps such as TikTok, CamScanner, ShareIt, and UC Browser that are widely popular in the country, and enjoy a massive user base.

Also Read | How To Delete SHAREit Account? Tutorial To Log Out From The Chinese Data Sharing Portal

Is Gallery Vault a Chinese app?

Gallery Vault is a privacy protection app that allows users to hide and encrypt pictures, videos and any other files and protect them from others. The app is popular among Indian users, however, it comes from Chinese app developer "GalleryVault Developer TeamVideo Players & Editors", formerly known as "Think Yeah". The app has more than 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store right now.

Also Read | Farah Khan Ali, Malaika, Vijay Varma Overjoyed As India Bans Chinese Apps Like TikTok

Gallery vault app – Best alternatives

LockMyPix Photo Vault PRO and Photo Vault PRIVARY are two of the popular choices if you are looking to replace Gallery Vault on your device. Both apps allow users to protect their photos, videos and other files in just a few clicks.

Also Read | Is PicsArt A Chinese App? Know More About This Photo/video Editing App Here

List of banned Chinese apps

The Indian government has recently announced the ban of 59 Chinese-owned mobile apps in the country. Gallery Vault is one of the apps that made it to the list of banned applications.

The Intelligence agencies have suggested that these Chinese-owned mobile apps have been used as spyware or malware and are in clear violation of the terms of usage, compromising a user's privacy. The ban has been imposed under Section 69A of the IT Act with relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009.

The move to ban these malicious apps came after several complaints of stealing of user data, which were getting transferred to servers located outside of the country. The decision to block these Chinese-based apps doesn't come as a surprise as there have already been speculations of some regulatory action from the government. Here's a list of all the Chinese apps banned by the IT ministry:

Also Read | Is PicsArt A Chinese App? Know More About This Photo/video Editing App Here

Image credits: Google Play Store