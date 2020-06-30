How To Delete WeChat Account: A Step By Step Guide To Delete The Mobile App

In a recent development, the government of India has banned 59 Chinese apps. The Government has taken such a move to ensure the sovereignty and security of the country and protect the interests of the mobile users. The Chinese apps' list includes widely used apps like TikTok and WeChat amongst others.

Since the news of WeChat banned is out, you must delete your account immediately. If you are wondering how to delete WeChat account, here’s a list of steps to guide you. Take a look.

How to delete WeChat account?

Log in to your WeChat account. Select the ‘Me’ profile icon located at the bottom right corner of your screen. Select the settings tab. Go to Accounts Security Select the ‘WeChat Security Centre’ Option Select the option that says Account Cancellation. WeChat will then state what data will be lost after you delete WeChat account. Make sure to read everything carefully, following which you can select the option that states ‘Request Cancellation.’

If you cannot successfully delete WeChat account, here’s a list of steps that you must follow:

You need to troubleshoot your system, and try again if the dialogue box reads, “Unable to cancel.”

Once you delete WeChat account, the Wechat ID can no longer be used i.e. your account will be permanently deleted. Further, this action cannot be reversed.

If the cancellation request is successfully submitted, it will automatically delete WeChat account.

Some other things to keep in mind, when you delete WeChat account:

Make sure to delete your account from a frequently used website.

Ensure that you have not changed your password or any other privacy setting in the past two weeks.

To cancel WeChat Pay, you need to unlink all other applications that were linked to your WeChat account. Once you unlink the applications, services like games, credits, group buying, discount coupons, gift cards, tickets, etc. will be terminated.

WeChat will not accept more than 9 failed password attempts.

WeChat features and ownership

WeChat is a Chinese multi-purpose mobile application. The app was developed by the tech giant Tencent. WeChat offered the following features to users - messaging, making payments, ordering food, and the like.

Promo Image Source: Shutterstock