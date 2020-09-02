How To Do Ghost Comments On Facebook? Learn In Simple Steps Here

Facebook is one of the largest social media portals around the world which not only allows users to share their daily activities but one can also chat with friends. Apart from this, people can also like, share and comment on someone's post to express how they feel. However, a new trend of ghost comments on Facebook has been intriguing many people on this platform. This is the reason why many users are wondering "how to do ghost comments on Facebook?" If you are wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

How to do ghost comments on Facebook?

It is quite evident we all want to be updated about the latest trends and exciting hacks about popular social platforms. Knowledge about these new hacks not only helps us stay connected to the growing world but it also helps us know what new tricks people are using these days. Comment blank on Facebook or the famous term "Ghost Comments on Facebook" is one of the newest tricks that people are using to confuse their friends on the social platform. As the name suggests, people literally comment something yet it is blank for a reader. To comment nothing on Facebook follow the steps given below.

Ghost comment on Facebook

Firstly, open the Facebook App or the website

Now, log in to your Facebook account.

As soon as you are logged in, find out a post that you would like to comment on.

Then, type any comment you wish.

Click on 'Send a comment'.

Once the comment is sent on Facebook, this is where the hack starts.

Now press and hold the comment you have sent on Facebook.

A pop-up will open on the app, then choose "Edit Comment."

On the "Edit Comment" window, you do not have to do anything.

Just click on "Done" and the app will process your edit.

This will not only change the comment, but it will turn blank. A user will only be able to see your name in the comment box, and your comment will not be visible.

