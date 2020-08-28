Where Is Iron Man In Fortnite Map? Will There Be A Iron Man Location?

Marvel Heroes have arrived in the game to save us all from the Planet Eater, Galactus. In the Fortnite Season 4 Nexus War Battle Pass trailer, we have seen many characters such as Iron Man, Wolverine, Thor, She-Hulk, Storm, Mystique, Dr Doom and Groot. Before the update was rolled out, the Season 3 finale game displayed a clip where The God of Thunder, Thor appeared on the Fortnite island warning everyone about the attack of Galactus. To stop the planet eater, Marvel heroes, and villains have joined forces. However, since the time Fortnite Season 4 rolled out on yesterday i.e. August 27, many players are wondering about "where is Iron Man in Fortnite Map?" If you are wondering the same then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Where is Iron Man in Fortnite Map?

Iron Man is the favourite character of many people around the globe and Epic Games has presented Fortnite Season 4 players a chance to meet him in the game. However, players who are trying to find out where the Marvel billionaire is have found nothing but disappointment. So the answer to "where is Iron Man in Fortnite Map?" is that there is no Iron Man in Fortnite yet and there is not Iron Man location either. Nevertheless, we have heartwarming news for you, looking at several things and suggestions from many YouTubers who were reviewing the latest season, it is quite evident that the Iron Man is soon going to be rolled out in the game with the upcoming updates.

We suspect two things, first is that players might get Iron Man skins just like there is a Thor Skin. Second is that Tony stark might come as a boss in the upcoming updates (like Dr Doom in the game) as we can see Stark lab in the game (just like how we saw in "Iron Man 2" with the small kid). His entry has been confirmed by Epic Games in its official website and the Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass video, here is how Epic is going to present Iron Man in Fortnite.

Iron Man in Fortnite comes in two skins:

Iron Man Fortnite Season 4 Image ~ Epic Games.com

Tony Stark - Iron Man Fortnite Season 4 Image ~ Epic Games.com

Iron Man lab in the game

Image ~ In-Game Screenshot / Epic Games

Fortnite Battle Pass - Nexus War trailer video by Epic Games

