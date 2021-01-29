How To Do The silhouette Challenge And Use Filter For The Old And The New Version?

Quick links:
The silhouette challenge has been trending on social media with a number of netizens have been uploading their versions of the challenge and sharing it. If you are wondering how to do the silhouette challenge, then here is a step by step explanation of how to do the challenge. Read on to know-how.
Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study
here’s a tutorial for anybody wanting to do the #silhouettechallenge pic.twitter.com/KnYuarZkBj— e. (@eral__) January 27, 2021
Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather
As the silhouette challenge evolved, a number of users started combining it with the buss challenge. In that the users would create videos where they would pose against a normal background then the video would transition and the background would change to the red background with the user seen as a black silhouette. Many other users were left wondering how to remove red light in the silhouette challenge? While there is not a way to remove the red filter after it has been applied, there are some tricks that a user can use to give a similar effect.
Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments
Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe