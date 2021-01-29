How To Do The silhouette Challenge And Use Filter For The Old And The New Version?

The silhouette challenge has been trending on social media with a number of netizens have been uploading their versions of the challenge and sharing it. If you are wondering how to do the silhouette challenge, then here is a step by step explanation of how to do the challenge. Read on to know-how.

What is the silhouette challenge?

The silhouette challenge involves a user to pose in a doorway in a way that the camera takes only a black silhouette. The black silhouette has to be against a red background.

How to do the silhouette challenge filter?

Open Snapchat app and head to the camera screen.

Click on the smiley face icon to the right-hand side of the camera button.

Then, press ‘explore’ in the bottom right-hand corner.

In the search bar, type ‘vin rouge’.

Click on the filter and it will be applied.

here’s a tutorial for anybody wanting to do the #silhouettechallenge pic.twitter.com/KnYuarZkBj — e. (@eral__) January 27, 2021

Silhouette Challenge song

A number of users add the silhouette challenge song, Put Your Head on My Shoulder by Paula Anka.

New version of the silhouette challenge

As the silhouette challenge evolved, a number of users started combining it with the buss challenge. In that the users would create videos where they would pose against a normal background then the video would transition and the background would change to the red background with the user seen as a black silhouette. Many other users were left wondering how to remove red light in the silhouette challenge? While there is not a way to remove the red filter after it has been applied, there are some tricks that a user can use to give a similar effect.

Find a doorway that you can film in.

Stand in front of it and film the first part of the video and film in full lightning.

Now, for the silhouette section, you actually need to film the clip on Snapchat and apply a filter called ‘Vin Rouge’.

Then, turn off all the lights apart from one light in the room behind you.

This should make you look like a silhouette. Make sure you wear tight-fitting clothes to add to the effect.

Now all you need to do is save both clips to your camera roll and edit them both together.

Then, add the Put Your Head on My Shoulder sound.

