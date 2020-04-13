The Debate
How To Do Snapchat Egg Hunt? How To Collect Eggs? Learn Details Here

Apps

How to do the Snapchat egg hunt? Snapchat has come up with a new game feature for easter that one can play to collect eggs and lead the leaderboard. Know-how.

how to do the snapchat egg hunt

The users of the selfie camera social media app, Snapchat, can now track down digital eggs hidden among world-famous landmarks within the app's location-tracking "Snap Map" feature. The game challenges a person to search in Snap Maps to get eggs on Snapchat. Participants will compete against their friends by collecting the most eggs to top the game's leaderboard.

How to do the Snapchat egg hunt?

  • Just open the Snapchat app

Swipe down on the Camera Screen to access the Snap Map.

  • Search for as many eggs you can and tap on it
  • After tapping on it, the egg will open the camera and big Egg can be seen wrapped in a ribbon.

     

  • Then, simply tap on any egg you find to add it to your basket

     

Also Read | Why is Snapchat not working today? Check what's the issue and the current status

The game appears to be similar to Pokémon Go-style games, where a user can make use of the phone's camera to physically collect items such as eggs. However, for Pokemon-Go, where people used to roam around on the streets to check if they can collect items, this game can be played from the comfort of their homes. You can also tap on any basket to start a mini-game. "Get set for an exciting egg hunt this weekend as Snapchat is launching its annual egg hunt - that can be played on the Snap Map," Snapchat said in an official statement.

Also Read | Is Snapchat shutting down in June 2020? Snapchat addresses rumours on Twitter

Also Read | Snapchat wants to use your selfies to replace the faces of people in popular videos

Also Read | Snapchat adds 70 lakh new users, revenue goes up 50% in Q3 2019

