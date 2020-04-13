How To Do Snapchat Egg Hunt? How To Collect Eggs? Learn Details Here

The users of the selfie camera social media app, Snapchat, can now track down digital eggs hidden among world-famous landmarks within the app's location-tracking "Snap Map" feature. The game challenges a person to search in Snap Maps to get eggs on Snapchat. Participants will compete against their friends by collecting the most eggs to top the game's leaderboard.

How to do the Snapchat egg hunt?

Just open the Snapchat app

Swipe down on the Camera Screen to access the Snap Map.

Search for as many eggs you can and tap on it

After tapping on it, the egg will open the camera and big Egg can be seen wrapped in a ribbon.

Then, simply tap on any egg you find to add it to your basket

The game appears to be similar to Pokémon Go-style games, where a user can make use of the phone's camera to physically collect items such as eggs. However, for Pokemon-Go, where people used to roam around on the streets to check if they can collect items, this game can be played from the comfort of their homes. You can also tap on any basket to start a mini-game. "Get set for an exciting egg hunt this weekend as Snapchat is launching its annual egg hunt - that can be played on the Snap Map," Snapchat said in an official statement.

Hunt from Home this year! Collect eggs without leaving your own home by moving around Snap Map 🏡 Simply tap on any egg you find on the Map to add it to your basket.



The hunt is on – find as many eggs as you can, from home, until April 12th 🐰 https://t.co/Eq9dTpRZWb pic.twitter.com/OM7jQZ8Szi — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) April 11, 2020

Play real-time multiplayer games with friends on Snap Games 🚀

Team up or go head-to-head while catching up over Voice or Chat 💬



Start playing with 'Ready, Chef, Go!' now: https://t.co/ODZCvrH71b pic.twitter.com/Ose36EpyW5 — Snapchat (@Snapchat) April 7, 2020

Thanks to @Snapchat for their support to the #COVID19 response, not only for ensuring their mostly-young users have access to trusted information on #COVID19, but also for using the power of tech & creativity to contribute to the Solidarity Fund. https://t.co/mRuAjcZ10G — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 8, 2020

