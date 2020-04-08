The Debate
Why Is Snapchat Not Working Today? Check What's The Issue And The Current Status

Apps

Why is Snapchat not working? The messaging platform has been facing a server outage and a number of users complained about not being able to access the app.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Why is Snapchat not working

Snapchat is a widely popular multimedia messaging app with millions of active users from around the world. The platform has seen a massive rise in user activity over the past few days which has led to a server outage.

Also Read | What Is Houseparty? How To Use The App And Play Games With Party Members?

Is Snapchat not working?

Snapchat had faced an outage today as users were not able to access the platform for a few hours. The app, which is available for both Android and iOS platforms, was faced with some technical problems, as a number of user reports were based around their Snapchat not loading, with certain users complaining that they weren’t able to send or receive messages. Here are a few reports from Twitter users:

Also Read | Download Disney Plus Hotstar App: Check How To Download And Subscribe To The Service

Also Read | How To Delete Zoom Account And Ways To Enhance Its Security If You Have One

What to do when Snapchat is not working?

When there is an issue with Snapchat servers or certain features aren’t working properly, it’s mostly due to a technical error or the servers are overloaded or undergoing maintenance. This means that there isn't much that users can do when Snapchat is down. So, you will need to just wait for a few hours until Snapchat fixes the issue.

Snapchat server status

The issue reportedly began to surface after 10:30 AM today with the number of reports going over 63000 by 11:19 AM. Snapchat hasn't provided any details or update on the issue and it isn't clear if the services are back up as a few users continue to report issues with the platform.

Also Read | How To Get Netflix Party Chrome Extension And Host Long Distance Movie Nights?

Image credits: Snapchat

First Published:
COMMENT
