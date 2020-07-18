How To Download Reels From Instagram: A Step By Step Guide For IOS And Android

Recently, the photo-sharing platform Instagram launched the Reels feature in India. This news comes after the Indian Government banned 59 Chinese applications including the video-sharing platform, TikTok. Instagram Reels allow users to create videos and add filters, and music to the videos.

Further, Instagram reels allow users to share videos beyond their regular followers. This feature allows users to create 15-second videos. Further, users can add popular songs and take part in popular challenges with the help of this feature. Are you wondering, “How to download reels from Instagram”? Here is a list of steps that will help you to do the Instagram reels download on Android and iOS devices:

Instagram reels download for Android devices

Go to the Google Play Store and download the Video Downloader for Instagram - Repost Instagram. After installing the application, open it, and set it up. Click on the icon with the three dots and then select the option which says, Copy Link. Open the Video Downloader for the Instagram app. Notice the URL pasted on the screen. Access your phone’s gallery to find the Instagram Reels video. Once the video is saved on your device, you can edit it and share it with others via third-party apps.

Instagram video download for iOS devices:

Open the App Store and download InSaver for Instagram. After installing the application, open it and set it up. Once the app is set up, go to Instagram and select the Reels video that you want to download. Open the Reels video. Click on the icon with three dots and then select the option which says, Copy Link. Open the InSaver for the Instagram app and notice the URL pasted on the screen. Click on the option which says Watch it. Go to the Options tab and click on Share. Click on Save video. Go to the Photos app to check the saved video.

How to save reels in the gallery?

Are you wondering, “How to save reels in the gallery”? Here’s a list of steps to save Instagram Reels in your gallery:

Open Instagram and click on the Search icon. Select the Instagram Reels video that you wish to download. Alternative step: Go to a user’s profile and click on the Reels tab, located near the IGTV tab. Select the Reels video that you wish to download and open it. After the video has been loaded, click on the icon that has 3 dots. Click on Save. To access the Reels video, open your home screen, and click on your profile icon. Click on the hamburger icon and then select Settings. Go the Account Tab and then click on Saved. Open the All Posts folder to see the downloaded Instagram Reels.

