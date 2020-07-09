How To Upload Reels On Instagram? A Step-by-step Explanation

Instagram has started rolling out its anticipated Reels feature in India. The latest Reels feature has brought upon a similar platform like TikTok which has been recently banned in India. The feature allows users to created short 15-second videos and share it with their followers. Reels allows users to shoot video, add filters and music which is available from Instagram's catalogue and also share them beyond just the platform of Instagram.

Instagram Reels is an option available for users in the Instagram camera. Similar to where features like Boomerang, Slo-Mo, Rewind Video and more are located. Users will have to open their Instagram camera and select Reels to start creating the 15-seconds video. Similar to TikTok, Reels also provides its users with options like adding music from Instagram Music Library, effects, speed and timer. After recording the video, users can decide the target audience, unlike Instagram stories, which are mostly for the followers.

How to make Instagram Reels?

Open Instagram Camera and select Reels option at the bottom of the screen Tap on the Audio option and select the desired song to play in the background of the video Users can also use original audio by recording a video using their respective devices' internal mics Add AR effects or edit the video using Timer, Speed and Edit options provided After creating the video, users can share it with either just their followers or everyone on Instagram Post the Instagram Reel video

Reels was officially introduced for testing in Brazil and Germany back in June 2020. Since then, the feature has been changed substantially based on the response after test runs. A large number of regional platforms like Roposo have been trying to achieve a bigger userbase in India after the ban of TikTok, with Instagram's Reels feature, it is expected that the users will gravitate to this platform more rather than the other regional applications. The creation of Instagram Reels video is not difficult either thus giving users an opportunity to get in touch with the interface. Currently, Reels is still rolling out in India and is expected to become a full-fledged feature across the country soon.

