Instagram Reels Of Hina Khan, Neha Kakkar & Other Divas Will Make You Try The Feature

Recently, after the Government of India banned the video-making app TikTok, along with other 58 Chinese applications, Instagram came up with a new feature named 'Instagram Reels'. The feature was introduced a few days back and it seems like actors such as Hina Khan, Anita Hassanadani, and many others are ready to give cues to their fans as their Instagram reels are winning hearts on the internet. Watch the videos of Hina Khan, Neha Kakkar, and many other actors, who tried this new feature.

Instagram reels of actors to watch

Hina Khan whirling in a bridal avatar on a Rajasthani folk song in Instagram reels

Anita Hassanandani recreated the train sequence of Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge on Instagram reels

Neha Dhupia gives a sneak peek into the bond of father Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr

Neha Kakkar lip-synched her song 'La la la' effortlessly

Adah Sharma flaunts her yellow-red lehenga on Instagram reels

How to make Reels on Instagram?

Click on the ‘Reels’ option to start making a video.

You can switch between the front camera and rearview camera.

You will get to see various options on the left-hand side of the screen.

The options are to add music, filters, change recording speed, etc.

You can even record a reel with your own audio, just like that in TikTok.

Reels also provides a variety of AR effects to users to enable them to add a unique touch to their videos.

To do so, click on effects and then AR effects.

The Reels feature also allows a user to record multiple 15 seconds Reels. The Reels can be recorded at once and different effects can be added to each clip. Reels can also be reviewed, deleted, and re-recorded if need be.

How to post Reels on Instagram

Once you have recorded a Reel, you can share it on stories simply like the Instagram stories.

Unlike the regular Instagram stories, Reels can be shared in the Explore section and it can be viewed by everyone on the social media platform.

Reels also has a tool, called ‘use Audio’, which will allow others to use your original audio to create their reels.

