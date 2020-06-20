How To Get A Rainbow Ring On Instagram? Here Is How You Can Show-off Your 'Pride'

The month of June is celebrated as Pride Month all over the world. The various social media apps are also commemorating this month by adding some fun features for the users so that they can celebrate Pride while sitting at home during the coronavirus pandemic. The app Instagram has also added stickers and a rainbow ring to indicate and celebrate Pride Month.

Rainbow circle on Instagram story

Instagram has added an amazing feature of a rainbow circle on Instagram story. Instagram users are aware of three colour borders that one can see on a story posted. If the circle around the profile picture is orange and pink, then the user has added a new post and it is an unseen post. If the circle is green, then the person's story can be watched by only those who are in close friends list. If the circle is grey, then the user is up-to-date with all the posts made by their friend.

The rainbow Instagram story feature has been added by the makers of the app so that a user is able to indicate that they have posted something related to Pride month and its related topics. This rainbow circle surrounds the profile picture of the Instagram user in the same way as the other colours. This is also a way to show their love and support towards the LGBTQIA+ community.

How to get a rainbow ring on Instagram:

Open the story-adding feature on your Instagram

Select the picture that you want to post on your story

Using the sticker section of the Instagram story, use any of the six stickers on the picture you want to post.

Using any one of these stickers will enable the rainbow ring around your profile picture.

Get a rainbow around your Instagram story

Instagram has provided six stickers that one can use. The sticker feature shows three stickers. By tapping on one, you can get its alternate version as well. Adding these stickers will enable the rainbow ring around the story. As one can see above, Instagram informs that these stickers will change the story ring into a rainbow.

Instagram has brought back the rainbow hashtags. These hashtags will come in rainbow colours. they will come up as a rainbow gradient rather than plain black text, to symbolise the rainbow colours on the Pride flag. Hashtags that come under the colourful flags are:

LGBTQ

Pride2020

EqualityMatters

BornPerfect

AccelerateAcceptance

