How To Get Gangtok Ticket In Google Pay? Get Rare Tickets In A Few Simple Steps

Google Pay recently launched a new promotional campaign for its users where it is allowing people to earn a number of rewards by virtually travelling to various cities across India. The promotional campaign has been called 'Go India' and it rewards users with Rs. 101 to Rs. 501 scratch cards after completing the quest. Visiting these cities also allows users to get a bunch of free vouchers from different merchants. However, the quests also require users to get a number of rare city tickets which can be difficult to obtain.

Also Read | Google Comes Under CCI Lens Again; Regulator Orders Probe Into Payments System, Google Pay

How to get Gangtok ticket in Google Pay?

A number of Google Pay users have been struggling to get a Gangtok ticket since it is one of the rarest tickets in the campaign. However, you can easily get a Go India Gangtok ticket through a number of ways. These include making a mobile recharge, DTH recharge, online payments to merchants, payments through QR codes, and more. Users can also earn a number of rare tickets by sharing the map with their friends.

Also Read | Google Pay Hyderabad Event Answers: Answer 5 Questions And Win Up To Rs 501

If you are considering the mobile recharge option, you should know that you can recharge any prepaid mobile plan including your own. You can make a mobile recharge of Rs. 10 or more. If you are looking to make a payment through the 'UPI ID or QR' option, it needs to be made to different merchants of Rs. 30 or more. You can also go for other payment options listed above to earn some rare city tickets. However, you should note that these methods do not guarantee you a ticket to the city that you are looking for. You might have to make a few more payments on the platform until you finally unlock a ticket to Gangtok.

Also Read | Google Pay Mumbai Event Answers: Answer 5 Questions And Win Assured Rewards

One of the easiest ways to get the rare tickets in the Google Pay 'Go India' campaign is through sharing your Go India Map with your friends. You can do so until you win a Go India Gangtok ticket. However, you can only follow this method 5 times in a day.

Also Read | How Many Cities In Go India Game Of Google Pay? Full Map & All Cities List

Image credits: Google Pay