How Many Cities In Go India Game Of Google Pay? Full Map & All Cities List

Google Pay users in India can get their hands on multiple rewards by taking part in the 'Go India' game which has been kicked off during the festive period. All players need to do is go around the virtual map of India in the application using the Google Pay virtual car and collect rewards. Users can only play the game if they have tickets or kilometres under their belt which allows them to go around virtual India and travel 100s of kilometres in the app itself. However, as of now, it is unclear about the total cities in Google Pay Go India. Check out some of the cities from the Go India Google Pay Full Map:

How many cities in Go India Google Pay game?

Mumbai

New Delhi

Bangalore

Hyderabad

Ahmedabad

Chennai

Kolkata

Surat

Pune

Jaipur

Lucknow

Kanpur

Nagpur

Indore

Bhopal

Visakhapatnam

Patna

Ghaziabad

Ranchi

Raipur

Chandigarh

Guwahati

Bhubaneswar

Dehradun

Thiruvananthapuram

Pondicherry

This is not a list of total cities in Google Pay Go India as it has not been revealed yet. However, the locations noted above are some areas where users can head to while playing the Go India game. Once users manage to travel around the virtual map of India in the game, they will become eligible to win a cash reward of ₹501. However, to play the game, users will require to get their hands on tickets which will have the names of the cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, and many more.

These tickets unlock the regions and travel those specific cities. Besides the tickets, users will also need to get their hands on multiple kilometres which can be made through the virtual car in the game. In order to earn the tickets and kilometres, users need to first make transactions on the app by paying bills, buying gold or pay for various services which are included in Google Pay. While being in the cities, users will be given an opportunity for different rewards like a three-month audible trial, cash rewards, or even get a ticket for other cities. Merchant vouchers are also given to users who travel every fifth city in the game.

