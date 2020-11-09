Google Pay Mumbai Event Answers: Answer 5 Questions And Win Assured Rewards

Google Pay has introduced a new Mumbai event where users can get a free Mumbai ticket to join the next Go India event from November 7 to November 9. The Google Pay Mumbai Event is now live on Google Pay and it is giving Google Pay users an opportunity to virtually visit Mumbai from November 7 to November 9. If you have visited Mumbai before, this is your chance to visit the commercial capital once again. All you need to do is answer a few simple questions and also win assured rewards by virtually travelling through various cities. So, let us take a look at how you can participate in the Google Pay Mumbai quiz and give answers to all the Google Pay Mumbai questions.

How to Play Google Pay Mumbai Event quiz?

Step 1: Update Google Pay app to the latest version. If you don't have Google Pay installed on your device, you can install it from the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Launch Googe Pay on your device and log in or sign up.

Step 3: Once you are logged in, scroll down to the Promotions section. Under 'Promotions', you will find an option 'Go India'. Click on it.

Step 4: Select Mumbai and tap 'Go to Mumbai'

Step 5: Click on 'Start event'

If a ticket is unavailable, you just need to need to request a ticket by clicking on 'Request ticket'. You will be asked to share the link with your friends.

Step 6: Answer five questions correctly to win the rewards.

Google Pay Mumbai Event answers

Question 1. How many islands were merged together through land reclamation to form present-day Mumbai?

Answer: 7

Question 2. Many International Cricketers started at this cricket ground/academy in Central Mumbai

Answer: Shivaji Park

Question 3. Which of the following is not a Maharashtrian food speciality?

Answer: Vada Sambhar

Question 4. The Mumbai Dabbawallas are known for?

Answer: Delivering hot lunches to customers

Question 5. You found a buyer for your old furniture just before Diwali. To receive money, the buyer has asked you to follow the steps on a Google Pay payment request sent to you. You reach the ‘enter UPI PIN’ screen. You should:

Answer: Never open GPay or Enter UPI to receive money

