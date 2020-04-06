How To Get Hotstar Premium Free With Jio? Know How To Set-up In 6 Easy Steps

The Indian telecom supergiant, Reliance Jio has partnered with Star India and is now offering free premium membership to its movie steaming app Hotstar via JioTV. This will bring a wide catalog of Star TV channels along with exclusive Americal TV shows and movies for Jio customers.
Source ~ Jio.com
Disney+ Hotstar is one of India’s largest premium video streaming platform. The app offers both free and premium video contents which include 50,000 hours of TV content and movies across 8 languages. The Disney+ Hotstar premium subscription is priced at Rs 199 per month which brings all the exclusive and latest American television shows like ‘Game of Thrones’ and latest movies after they have been aired in America.
JioTV is a live streaming service app that offers access to more than 300 TV channels including 42 HD channels across languages and genres. On this app, a person can live-stream TV channels and watch episodes of TV shows, aired in the past 7 days. This partnership will bring Reliance Jio customers who are subscribed to JioTV services to get direct free access to Hotstar premium membership. This, in turn, allows Jio customers to access all the Star TV channels, other exclusive American TV Shows, and movies for free.
