How To Get Hotstar Premium Free With Jio? Know How To Set-up In 6 Easy Steps

The Indian telecom supergiant, Reliance Jio has partnered with Star India and is now offering free premium membership to its movie steaming app Hotstar via JioTV. This will bring a wide catalog of Star TV channels along with exclusive Americal TV shows and movies for Jio customers.

Source ~ Jio.com

Disney+ Hotstar is one of India’s largest premium video streaming platform. The app offers both free and premium video contents which include 50,000 hours of TV content and movies across 8 languages. The Disney+ Hotstar premium subscription is priced at Rs 199 per month which brings all the exclusive and latest American television shows like ‘Game of Thrones’ and latest movies after they have been aired in America.

Also Read | Disney Plus Hotstar is going to release on April 3; Know about prices, shows & more

JioTV is a live streaming service app that offers access to more than 300 TV channels including 42 HD channels across languages and genres. On this app, a person can live-stream TV channels and watch episodes of TV shows, aired in the past 7 days. This partnership will bring Reliance Jio customers who are subscribed to JioTV services to get direct free access to Hotstar premium membership. This, in turn, allows Jio customers to access all the Star TV channels, other exclusive American TV Shows, and movies for free.

Also Read | Download Disney Plus Hotstar app: Check how to download and subscribe to the service

All your favorite heroes are coming to your home via your TV screen! Welcome them with @DisneyPlusHS on #JioTVPlus



Get #JioFiber today to experience #JioTVPlus and unlock the world's best stories in your language. pic.twitter.com/QW1DIlSQAn — JioTV+ (@jiotvplus) April 3, 2020

Also Read | Is Facebook going to buy a stake in Reliance Jio? Know here

How to get Hotstar Premium free with Jio?

Open up the JioTV app and tap on any Star TV channel.

You will be then redirected to Google Play Store/ iTunes to download the latest Disney+ Hotstar app.

If you are an existing user then you are provided with an option to upgrade or reinstall the Disney+ Hotstar app.

On upgrading, you will be asked to connect with your Jio account.

Once connected, you can use either the JioTV app or Hotstar app to watch Star TV channels and other TV shows. (clicking Star TV channels on JioTV app will automatically open up in Hotstar).

You can also use the Hotstar directly to watch all other premium TV shows and movies.

Also Read | How to port Airtel to JIO: Step by step guide, document requirements and eligibility