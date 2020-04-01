Disney Plus Hotstar Is Going To Release On April 3; Know About Prices, Shows & More

Many people were waiting eagerly for the launch of Disney Plus in India. Disney+ was supposed to release on March 29 on Hotstar with its extensive list of movies and shows. However, people reported problems of Disney Plus not showing in Hotstar. The media house has finally revealed that the streaming of its contents in India will start in the first week of April.

When is Disney plus releasing in India?

The biggest Super Heroes, magical stories for everyone, exclusive Disney+ Originals and all that you have been waiting for are landing on Disney+ Hotstar. April 3 onwards. Subscribe for a whole new world of stories in your language. #StayHomeStaySafe https://t.co/TlxTazsRRK — Hotstar (@hotstartweets) March 31, 2020

Disney Plus Hotstar is going to be released on April 3, 2020, i.e. Friday instead of its previously planned launch date which was March 29, 2020. This delay is the result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which has lead to the rise of social distancing and more people staying at home.

Disney+ has already started functioning internationally by releasing Frozen 2 earlier than expected. The new Pixar movie, Onward, is slated to come on April 3 on Disney+ in the US, and for India as well.

Download Disney Plus Hotstar

In a statement made by Hotstar officials, the Disney+ Hotstar subscribers will get unlimited downloads for Disney+ content, up from the five episodes and movie limit as per the old features. Apart from that, Disney Plus Hotstar will have a new feature of navigation section, with new and different 'Channels' for Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

Disney+ Hotstar price

Disney Plus Hotstar will launches on April 3 in India. The existing subscribers of the streaming app will automatically get the upgrades. Hotstar revealed the new pricing: Disney+ Hotstar VIP will now cost ₹399 per year which was previously ₹365, while Disney+ Hotstar Premium pricing has been increased to ₹1,499 per year which was ₹999 before.

The Disney+ originals such as the Star Wars series "The Mandalorian" will only be available after the subscriptions of the above-mentioned prices and a person needs to pay for the originals separately. The original English-language versions of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and Disney movies will also be locked to Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscriptions. Those on Disney+ Hotstar VIP will get to watch the local-language dubs including; Hindi, Tamil, or Telugu as and when available.

